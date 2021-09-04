Xiaomi leads fitness band, Apple dominates smartwatch shipments in Q2 2021: Canalys

Xiaomi has garnered the badge of top-shipping wearable band vendor in Q2 2021. However, Apple is still leading the smartwatch segment by a healthy margin, as per a report by Canalys. The cited source also reported that the global wearables market registered a modest 6 per cent growth in shipments with 40.9 million units being shipped in the quarter that ended in June.

The report mentioned that Xiaomi’s performance was driven by the launch of the Mi Smart Band 6, despite India, one of Xiaomi’s strongholds, not being on the initial global launch list.

“Xiaomi’s quick pivot to basic watches also helped the company boost its wristwatch shipments by 1.3 million units this quarter,” Canalys Research Analyst Cynthia Chen, said.

Xiaomi is currently leading the wearable (smart band) market with a 19.6 percent share in overall shipments in Q2 2021. In the wristwatch segment, Apple retained its top spot with a sizeable lead in shipments, accounting for a 31.1 percent market share in Q2 2021. It was followed by Huawei with a 9 percent share and Garmin with a 7.6 percent market share. Samsung witnessed an 84.7 percent annual growth to gain the fourth spot in smartwatch shipments in Q2 2021.

The report says Samsung joining forces with Google to develop Wear OS 3 along with the recent launch of the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series helped the company. It currently has a 7 percent market share. While most of the brands witnessed healthy annual growth, Huawei, being on the second spot for wristwatches, saw a YoY decline of almost 33.9 percent in shipments.

Xiaomi also managed to make an entry in the list of top five vendors in worldwide wristwatch shipments. The Chinese company grabbed the fifth position with 5.7 percent market share.

“Vendors are attempting to make a big generational leap in smartwatch technologies. To stand out, they are improving the fundamentals, such as user experience and battery life, creating their own distinct UIs and leveraging their respective ecosystems to draw out new and unique use cases,” said Canalys Research Manager Jason Low.

“But health tracking is the most prominent use case for smartwatches. The ability to deliver cutting-edge health-tracking features and to offer users meaningful data and actionable health insights will set winners and losers apart,” he added.