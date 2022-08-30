scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022

Xiaomi launches Smart TV X Series in India: Check price, other details

The Xiaomi Smart TV X series consists of three screen size variants - 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch. Read on to know prices and other features.

Xiaomi Smart TV X seriesAll models in the Xiaomi Smart TV X series offer a resolution of 4K.(Image Source: Xiaomi India Twitter)

Xiaomi recently launched three new TV as part of its Smart TV X series. The company says all models have 4K resolution, bezel-less design and support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Available in three size variants – 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch respectively, the Smart TV X series uses the latest version of PatchWall based on Android 10, which now allows users to stream music from YouTube directly from the music tab. All three models come with 30W speakers and support for Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and DTSL Virtual X technology to provide a theatre-like experience.

Also Read |India does not plan to restrict low-cost foreign smartphone sales

The newly launched TVs are powered by a quad-core A55 chipset that is backed by 2GB of RAM and comes with 8GB of internal storage. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0,  three HDMI ports, two USB ports and one 3.5mm audio jack.

The Xiaomi Smart TV X43 will cost you Rs 28,999, while the 50-inch varianti is priced at Rs 34,999. The Xiaomi Smart TV X55 comes with a price tag of Rs 39,999. Xiaomi said the new series will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and offline retail stores.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylishPremium
In Track and Field, money flows to the flashy and stylish
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRBPremium
Crime against women rose by 15.3% in 2021: NCRB
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to manyPremium
PILs have a bad run, CJI-led bench says no to many
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this yearPremium
Indians get nearly twice as many US student visas as Chinese this year

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 30-08-2022 at 03:44:53 pm
Next Story

Angola’s main opposition party challenges election results – letter

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

A look at the accused and the roles they played
Moosewala murder

A look at the accused and the roles they played

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Rishi Kapoor to Salman Khan: KRK has ruffled feathers of host of stars

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

Anna Hazare writes to Kejriwal: 'Drunk on power'

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Pakistan floods: Modi reaches out, talks on to extend aid

Karnataka: Seer seeks anticipatory bail in sexual assault case

Karnataka: Seer seeks anticipatory bail in sexual assault case

Destination Moon and beyond for NASA’s Artemis 1, explained

Destination Moon and beyond for NASA’s Artemis 1, explained

La Trobe University re-launches PhD scholarship named after SRK

La Trobe University re-launches PhD scholarship named after SRK

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

On India-China ties, Jaishankar has list of three 'mutuals'

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Reliance Jio 5G by Diwali: How will its 'standalone' architecture work?

Premium
The return of nuclear weapons on global platform
C. Raja Mohan writes

The return of nuclear weapons on global platform

Premium
Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Want to reverse diabetes? Cut down carbs by 55%, says ICMR

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India
SPONSORED

Using evidence will create strong foundations for the future of education in India

Latest News

Advertisement

More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 30: Latest News
Advertisement