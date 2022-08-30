Xiaomi launches Smart TV X Series in India: Check price, other details

Xiaomi recently launched three new TV as part of its Smart TV X series. The company says all models have 4K resolution, bezel-less design and support for both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos.

Available in three size variants – 43-inch, 50-inch and 55-inch respectively, the Smart TV X series uses the latest version of PatchWall based on Android 10, which now allows users to stream music from YouTube directly from the music tab. All three models come with 30W speakers and support for Dolby Audio, DTS-HD and DTSL Virtual X technology to provide a theatre-like experience.

The newly launched TVs are powered by a quad-core A55 chipset that is backed by 2GB of RAM and comes with 8GB of internal storage. Other connectivity options include Bluetooth 5.0, three HDMI ports, two USB ports and one 3.5mm audio jack.

The Xiaomi Smart TV X43 will cost you Rs 28,999, while the 50-inch varianti is priced at Rs 34,999. The Xiaomi Smart TV X55 comes with a price tag of Rs 39,999. Xiaomi said the new series will be available for purchase on Mi.com, Mi Homes, Flipkart and offline retail stores.