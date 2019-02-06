Xiaomi just launched Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 in India starting at Rs 2,499

Xiaomi has launched Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 today, marking its entry into Indian footwear industry. As of now, the newly launched product is available on Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform. In its home-market of China, Xiaomi has several products in the lifestyle category, and smart shoes are one of them.

However, the Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 launched in India are not smart shoes. The shoes are marked with Rs 2,999 as the MRP, whereas the special crowdfunding price for Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 is Rs 2,499. It will be available in Black, Dark Grey and Blue colours. Shipping of the product will start from March 15, 2019.

Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 was already available on the company’s Chinese website as Xiaomi Mijia Men’s Sneakers 2. The company rebranded it as Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 in India. It should be noted that these are non-smart shoes from Xiaomi. They do not feature any sort of sensor and do not measure your exercise or activity.

Xiaomi claims that its Mi sports shows are lightweight and fit for running, walking and jogging. A pair of these sports shoes weighs just 258 gms.

With the launch of Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 in India, Xiaomi’s lifestyle range will expand into the footwear category. Xiaomi claims that the shoes are engineered with “5-in-1 uni-moulding technology, that combines five different materials making them shock-absorbent, durable and slip-resistant.”

The company also claims that the fishbone structure of Mi Men’s Sports Shoes 2 allows comfortable cushioning to feet while providing support against accidental sprains. The shoe is made out of washable mesh fabric which is also breathable.

These shoes will be part of Xiaomi’s lifestyle range of products. On the Xiaomi India website, the Chinese company has already launched non-electronic products like luggage, sunglasses, power banks, t-shirts, backpacks and more.