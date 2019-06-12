Huami announces Amazfit Smart Watch and Amazfit Health Watch

Huami Technology unveiled two new wearable devices Amazfit Smart Watch 2 and Amazfit Health Watch at an event in China. The devices feature an ECG (electrocardiogram) sensor along with an optical heart rate sensor.

The Amazfit Smart Watch 2 starts at Yuan 999 (around Rs 10,000) for the standard edition, Yuan 1,299 (around Rs 13,000) for ECG Edition and Yuan 1,499 (around Rs 15,000) for the Avengers Limited Edition. The Amazfit Health Watch is priced at Yuan 700 (around Rs 7,000).

Amazfit Smart Watch 2

The Amazfit Smart Watch 2 from Huami features a 1.39-inch round OLED display with 454×454 pixels resolution with 326 ppi pixel density and a Gorilla Glass 3 protection over the top. The wearable is powered by Snapdragon Wear 2500 chipset paired with 512MB of RAM and 4GB of storage.

The Amazfit Smart Watch 2 runs Amazfit OS which is compatible with smartphones running Android OS 4.4+ and iOS 10+. The Huami wearable sports a built-in mic, loudspeaker and supports 4G network with an eSIM. It is backed by a 420mAh battery (up to 28 hours of backup).

The ECG sensor is available only in the ECG Edition which can record 60 minutes of ECG data and store it locally in the Amazfit Smart Watch 2. The company has also launched an Avengers Limited Edition with a custom watch band and pre-installed theme.

Amazfit Health Watch

The Amazfit Health Watch features a square shaped 1.28-inch colour display with 176×176 pixels resolution. It also sports an ECG sensor and the optical heart rate sensor. The combination detects arrhythmia and atrial fibrillation. It is backed by a 200mAh battery (up to 7 days backup).