6 Xiaomi gadgets you can buy for under Rs 5000

Everyone knows that Xiaomi makes superior smartphones at affordable prices and that its most successful product series, Redmi Note, is doing better than ever. But over the past few years, Xiaomi is expanding its product line and the company is no longer limited to just smartphones. If you ever visit the company’s website, you will realise that Xiaomi sells a lot of cool products and accessories ranging from fitness bands to smart security cameras in India.

That is why we have put together this guide to familiarise you with some of the must-haves Xiaomi devices under Rs 5000. Read on.

Mi Beard Trimmer

Although not as powerful as some of the other trimmers out there, Mi Beard Trimmer gets the job done. This waterproof trimmer is great for trimming and is an ideal choice for sensitive skin. The Mi Beard Trimmer feels great in the hand, and it is also very easy to clean. You will get two comb accessories, plus a travel case as well. It doesn’t come with the standard charger, just a regular USB port that allows you to plug into the laptop and charge in minutes. At Rs 1,199, Mi Beard Trimmer provides excellent value for frequent travelers.

Mi Soundbar

The Mi Soundbar is compact, looks stylish, and fits nicely with the decor of your room. The sound from the Mi Soundbar fills the entire room. It performs well with music, movies and games, too. There is no Dolby Atmos or HDMI support, but the soundbar can be used with any TV (traditional or smart) with the SPDIF cable or Bluetooth. Sure, Mi Soundbar cannot be compared to high-end Soundbars from the likes of Bose and Sony but its attractive design coupled with the excellent audio quality and reasonable price of Rs 4,999 makes it a good buy. Read our detailed review of Mi Soundbar.

Mi Band 3

The Mi Band 3 is perhaps the most popular fitness tracker in the Indian market and for a reason. Priced at Rs 1,999, this fitness band tracks the number of activities (including sleep tracking), has a built-in heart rate monitor, can survive over two weeks on a single charge and is swim-proof. The device also includes the ability to personalise with interchangeable bands. If you’re looking to buy an affordable fitness tracker that works with both Android smartphones and iPhone, Xiaomi’s Mi Band 3 is one such compelling option. Read our detailed review of Mi Band 3.

Mi Home Security Camera 360

Want to keep an eye on your home from the office or anywhere? Well, Xiaomi has a solution for you. Its Mi Home Security Camera 360 can be placed on a table, window, ceiling or wall. All you need is to download the app, find the camera, connect it to Wi-Fi. And you are good to go. The smart security camera records video at 1080p, has a two-way audio support and works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Plus, this camera is also equipped with Night Vision support. The good thing about the Mi Home Security Camera 360 is that the recorded footage can be easily stored using microSD and network-attached storage (NAS) device. This device should appeal to those users who have pets, small kids or old parents at home. At Rs 2,699, Mi Home Security Camera 360 is a decent option for the price.

Mi Body Composition Scale

Whether your doctor recommended you to lose weight, or you are on the mission to get healthy this year, there are multiple reasons to get a smart body scale. Xiaomi has one and it’s the best smart scale in that price range. This smart scale measures your weight, body mass index, mass muscle, body fat and more. It shows the results via LED lights or you can use the app that records the data and compiles the detailed analysis daily, weekly or monthly basis. This Bluetooth-powered smart scale can recognise up to 16 people, and runs on four standard AAA batteries. There are other smart scales in the market that are more advanced- but Mi Body Composition Scale has an edge over others due to its Rs 1,999 price tag. And that really matters to users in India.

Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb

Smart bulbs are often considered as the gateway to smart homes. Xiaomi too offers a smart bulb in the market, which connects directly to your Wi-Fi network, so you don’t require an additional gateway or hub. The Mi LED Wi-Fi Smart Bulb works with several smart home systems such as Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. The smart bulb can produce 16 million colours, and is rated to last 11 years. Its unique feature is that you can add different effects, such as studio lighting, candlelight, fluorescent lamp, etc. You can also dim or change colours whenever you want. At Rs 999, Mi Led Wi-Fi Smart Bulb is one of the cheapest smart bulbs available in the market.