Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro TWS earphones with ANC launched: Specifications, price

The FlipBuds Pro features a traditional in-ear design and comes along with an oval-shaped case ( Image source: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi has launched its FlipBuds Pro TWS earphones in China. The new earphones from the company feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) and come with an in-ear design. The device is said to feature a dual transparency mode that will allow users to pay attention to the surrounding environment, while listening to music.

The company has provided fast charging support and wireless charging on the FlipBuds Pro. The TWS earphones are said to deliver up to 28 hours of battery life on a single charge.

Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro: specifications

The FlipBuds Pro features a traditional in-ear design and comes along with an oval-shaped case. Xiaomi’s FlipBuds Pro pack 11mm super dynamic drivers with an impedance of 16 ohm. The company has stated that the device also includes an independent noise reduction chip.

Users can enable or disable ANC by long pressing the earbuds. The device packs three microphones for better noise cancellation, and also includes three distinct noise cancellation modes that users can choose from depending on their preference. These are the Daily mode, Office mode and Air Travel mode.

The Daily mode is said to help block outdoor noise, while the Office mode can reduce light noise such as computer operations and air-conditioning motors. The Air travel mode is said to reduce low-frequency audio of an aircraft while maintaining the balance of ear pressure.

The earphones are packed with Qualcomm’s QCC5151 chip to offer a clear audio input through the inbuilt microphones The earphones offer low latency for gamers and also supports touch gestures.. There is also a dual device smart connection feature that will allow users to connect the wireless earphones with two devices at the same time. This can help users to attend voice calls, while listening to music or watching a movie on their laptop, without having to take out the earbuds from their ears.

The wireless earphones are said to offer 28 hours of battery life when the ANC is not in use, and 22 hours of battery life with the ANC in use when used with the case. The earbuds have a battery life of up to 7 hours without the charging case. The earbuds come with support for Qi wireless charging support and offer 2 hours of music playback in 5 minutes of charge.

The device supports support Bluetooth v5.2 along with Bluetooth Low Energy, HFP, A2DP, AVRCP, and SPP, Qualcomm AptX Adaptive dynamic codec protocol.

Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro: Price

Xiaomi FlipBuds Pro is priced at Yuan 799 (roughly Rs 9,100) in China and will be available for purchase in the country starting May 21. Xiaomi has not announced any details about the global availability and pricing of the earphones, so we will have to wait a while longer to know more.