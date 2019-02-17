Toggle Menu Sections
Xiaomi could launch wireless charging power bank alongside Mi 9 on Feb 20: Report

Xiaomi is said to launch a wireless charging support power bank alongside the Mi 9 on Feb 20.

Xiaomi is likely to launch a wireless charging power bank alongside Mi 9 in China. (Image source: Bloomberg)

According to a MySmartPrice report, Xiaomi might be working on a new Power Bank which the company plans to launch alongside the much-hyped Xiaomi Mi 9 smartphone on February 20. The unique thing of this power bank is that it comes with support for wireless charging.

Xiaomi wireless charging power bank

The report claims the upcoming power bank from Xiaomi will likely have 10,000 mAh power capacity. It is also speculated that the company might also launch a 20,000 mAh variant of the wireless power bank in the near future.

Though it’s unclear whether the wireless charging supported power bank will be limited to China. There is no word on whether Xiaomi will bring the product to other countries or not.

Xiaomi Mi 9: Specifications, features

Xiaomi is posting quite a number of teasers for Mi 9 hinting at different features of the device. As was confirmed earlier, Mi 9 will feature the Snapdragon 855, Qualcomm’s latest flagship processor. The high-end device will also have a triple camera setup on the back with a 48MP primary sensor that would use pixel binning technology to output 12MP images low light conditions. Other sensors on the camera setup include a 16MP ultra wide lens and a 12MP sensor with 2X optical zoom. On the front, the phone will sport a 20MP selfie camera.

Leaks and teasers also reveal that the device will have an in-display fingerprint sensor, 3D face recognition, support for fast charging and a “40 per cent smaller” bottom chin than its predecessor Mi 8. Other leaks around Mi 9 also reveal that the phone will have 12GB RAM.

