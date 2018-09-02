Xiaomi aromatherapy car air freshener launched in China

Xiaomi’s car air freshener comes with fragrance extracted from plants (Image Source: Gizmo China) Xiaomi’s car air freshener comes with fragrance extracted from plants (Image Source: Gizmo China)

Xiaomi’s crowdfunding platform, Youpin launched a new car air freshener product. The platform on its website listed the ‘car air vent aromatherapy’ for a price of RMB 59 (which is around Rs 600). The product essentially meant for the car can be mounted on the car air vent and the fragrance on the car freshener is extracted from plants.

Apparently, the ‘car air vent aromatherapy’ uses botanical extract and a portion of solid aroma sticks and the additives included are natural and safe. The car air freshener can even control the concentration of fragrance, as per GizmoChina report. From what one can see, the air freshener is designed in the shape of a small barrel with a switch at the centre that likely allows controlling the fragrance level. As per the report, the internal aromatherapy core is ‘detachable’ and there are three scents that one can choose from. The three ‘core fragrance’ include lemon, orange and olive.

The Youpin platform which was earlier known as Mijia, all the products under the crowdfunding platform are part of Xioami’s ecosystem. Youpin’s products are manufactured by third-party companies. The new ‘car air vent aromatherapy’ is manufactured by one of Xiaomi’s ecological chain company as well known as Shanghai Shuo Mi Technology Co. Ltd. GizmoChina notes that the startup primarily manufactures smartphone cases and data cables.

Another product that Xiaomi launched under the Youpin platform is Viomi Smart Gas Water Heater 1A. The product debuted in China last month for a price of RMB 899 (roughly Rs 9,000). Viomi Smart Gas Water Heater 1A is said to be equipped with digital thermostat technology and includes a gas intake valve that automatically adjusts the rate of water flow. The product is expected to ship in the home turf from September 27.

