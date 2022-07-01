Xiaomi Band 7 Pro to launch alongside Xiaomi 12S series on July 4

Xiaomi’s new flagship 12S series phones are set to launch on July 4 this month. However, the three phones will not be the only devices Xiaomi will launch at the event. The company is also set to reveal a more powerful version of its Xiaomi Band 7 fitness tracker called the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro.

The Xiaomi Band 7 Pro is set to feature a large square display, making it closer to a typical entry-level smartwatch than ever before, except for a missing button on the side. The device will hence, also feature Xiaomi’s largest screen ever on the Band-series wearables.

Available in gold and black colourways, the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro will come with a mix of tracking options for professional sports and other health-oriented features. While Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed a list of features, expect popular features like heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking and blood-oxygen monitoring (SpO2) to be among these features.

Xiaomi Book Pro 2022

Xiaomi also shared a glimpse of a new laptop that the company will launch during the same event. This is the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022. The new laptop will come with a 140inch display and a thin-and-light form factor along with a 4K OLED display panel with support for Dolby Vision.

Other features include a metal unibody design and USB type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone port for connectivity. More details on both the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 laptop and the Xiaomi Band 7 pro fitness tracker should be available on July 4 during the launch.