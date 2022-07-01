Xiaomi Band 7 Pro to launch alongside Xiaomi 12S series on July 4

July 1, 2022 11:19:23 am
Xiaomi’s new flagship 12S series phones are set to launch on July 4 this month. However, the three phones will not be the only devices Xiaomi will launch at the event. The company is also set to reveal a more powerful version of its Xiaomi Band 7 fitness tracker called the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro.
The Xiaomi Band 7 Pro is set to feature a large square display, making it closer to a typical entry-level smartwatch than ever before, except for a missing button on the side. The device will hence, also feature Xiaomi’s largest screen ever on the Band-series wearables.
Available in gold and black colourways, the Xiaomi Band 7 Pro will come with a mix of tracking options for professional sports and other health-oriented features. While Xiaomi hasn’t confirmed a list of features, expect popular features like heart-rate monitoring, sleep tracking and blood-oxygen monitoring (SpO2) to be among these features.
Xiaomi Book Pro 2022
Xiaomi also shared a glimpse of a new laptop that the company will launch during the same event. This is the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022. The new laptop will come with a 140inch display and a thin-and-light form factor along with a 4K OLED display panel with support for Dolby Vision.
Best of Express Premium
Other features include a metal unibody design and USB type-C ports and a 3.5mm headphone port for connectivity. More details on both the Xiaomi Book Pro 2022 laptop and the Xiaomi Band 7 pro fitness tracker should be available on July 4 during the launch.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-