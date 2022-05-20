Xiaomi Band 7 to launch alongside Redmi Note 11T series on May 24

Xiaomi is launching a number of products next week including the new Redmi Note 11T series on May 24. The brand has now confirmed that it will also be launching a new fitness-oriented wearable at the event, which is none other than the Xiaomi Band 7. Well, it would have been Mi Band 7, but remember Xiaomi has ditched the ‘Mi’ branding for products.

The company also revealed some specifications of the wearable in a couple of new posts on Chinese micro-blogging site Weibo. Here’s all we know about the Xiaomi Band 7 or Mi Band 7 so far.

The Xiaomi Band 7 will adopt the signature pill-shaped design its predecessors made popular. The device will sport a 1.62-inch AMOLED screen this time, which is bigger than the 1.56-inch screen of the Mi Band 6. Xiaomi may tweak the band’s UI a little to make the most of the extra screen space on the Band 7.

The new teaser also reveals that the Xiaomi Band 7 will come with NFC support, although this is likely a market-specific feature. Previous wearables like the Mi Band 4 featured NFC support in China while the global and Indian variant of the band did not.

Other features on the band will likely include heart rate tracking, blood oxygen monitoring (SpO2) and energy expenditure monitoring (calorie count), in addition to features like step counting, weather alerts, music controls and alarms.

It remains to be seen if we see a big feature addition to the Xiaomi Band 7 this year, perhaps something like Bluetooth calling, which continues to be a popular feature. More details should be available next week after the launch of the product.