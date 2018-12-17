Yi Action cameras now available in India via Flipkart, start at Rs 4,999

Yi, the China-based action camera brand which is seen as a challenger to GoPro, will now retail its products in India. The company’s products are listed on Flipkart with the basic Yi Action Camera being priced at Rs 4,999, while Yi 4K Action Camera will cost Rs 9,999. Xiaomi is an investor in Yi.

With the Yi 4K Action camera, users will find a 2.19-inch LCD touchscreen with Gorilla Glass protection, and a display aspect ratio of 16:9. This camera’s display is able to offer a viewing angle of 160 degrees.

Yi 4K Action camera comes with the 12MP Sony IMX377 sensor that supports 4K video recording at 30fps and 720p video shooting at 240fps. Yi says this camera’s 155-degree wide-angle lens comes with seven layers of glass protection.

This action camera is expected to offer battery backup of 2 hours while shooting 4K videos, while supporting Wi-Fi up to a bandwidth of 5GHz. Yi 4K Action camera has dimensions of 65x42x30mm.

The Yi Action camera comes without a display at the back, though the front features a power indicator button and a 16MP camera. The device’s camera configuration is made of 16MP Sony Exmor R image sensor/16MP Panasonic CMOS image sensor, that offers HD quality photos alongside enhanced low light sensitivity.

This camera is capable of recording videos at 1080p quality over a frame rate of 60fps, while also featuring a 7fps Burst mode. Yi claims that the Action camera features a battery that can shoot videos at 1080p for 95 minutes. This camera, in comparison, supports a Wi-Fi bandwidth of up to 2.4GHz.

With both Yi cameras, users will find the Ambarella processor series. While Yi Action camera runs the Ambarella A7LS chipset, the Yi 4K Action camera comes with the Ambarella A9SE processor.

Both come with remote control support over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, as well as Live Streaming options. Yi also provides connectivity to these cameras through the Yi Action app, that is available on Android and iOS.