Toggle Menu Sections
Yi Action cameras now available in India via Flipkart, start at Rs 4,999https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/gadgets/xiaomi-backed-yi-action-cameras-flipkart-listing-5496783/

Yi Action cameras now available in India via Flipkart, start at Rs 4,999

Yi, a Chinese action camera maker backed by Xiaomi, will now retail in India. The two cameras to be launched are Yi Action camera and Yi 4K Action camera, and starts from Rs 4,999.

Yi Action camera, Yi 4K Action camera India launch, Yi Action camera Flipkart listing, Xiaomi backed Yi, Yi 4K Action camera specifications, Yi Action camera sale in India, Yi 4K Action camera features, Yi Action camera top specs, Yi 4K Action camera features, Yi
While both cameras offer HD-quality photo and video recording, Yi 4K Action camera and Yi Action camera also offer remote connectivity via Bluetooth and Wi-Fi.

Yi, the China-based action camera brand which is seen as a challenger to GoPro, will now retail its products in India. The company’s products are listed on Flipkart with the basic Yi Action Camera being priced at Rs 4,999, while Yi 4K Action Camera will cost Rs 9,999. Xiaomi is an investor in Yi.

With the Yi 4K Action camera, users will find a 2.19-inch LCD touchscreen with Gorilla Glass protection, and a display aspect ratio of 16:9. This camera’s display is able to offer a viewing angle of 160 degrees.

Yi 4K Action camera comes with the 12MP Sony IMX377 sensor that supports 4K video recording at 30fps and 720p video shooting at 240fps. Yi says this camera’s 155-degree wide-angle lens comes with seven layers of glass protection.

This action camera is expected to offer battery backup of 2 hours while shooting 4K videos, while supporting Wi-Fi up to a bandwidth of 5GHz. Yi 4K Action camera has dimensions of 65x42x30mm.

Advertising

The Yi Action camera comes without a display at the back, though the front features a power indicator button and a 16MP camera. The device’s camera configuration is made of 16MP Sony Exmor R image sensor/16MP Panasonic CMOS image sensor, that offers HD quality photos alongside enhanced low light sensitivity.

This camera is capable of recording videos at 1080p quality over a frame rate of 60fps, while also featuring a 7fps Burst mode. Yi claims that the Action camera features a battery that can shoot videos at 1080p for 95 minutes. This camera, in comparison, supports a Wi-Fi bandwidth of up to 2.4GHz.

Also read: GoPro Hero 7 Black: Here's what this action camera packs

With both Yi cameras, users will find the Ambarella processor series. While Yi Action camera runs the Ambarella A7LS chipset, the Yi 4K Action camera comes with the Ambarella A9SE processor.

Both come with remote control support over Bluetooth and Wi-Fi, as well as Live Streaming options. Yi also provides connectivity to these cameras through the Yi Action app, that is available on Android and iOS.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android