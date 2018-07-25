Xiaomi-backed Huami launches AmazFit Bip, Stratos smartwatches in India: Price, features

Huami claims up to four months of battery backup on the Amazfit Bip. Huami claims up to four months of battery backup on the Amazfit Bip.

Huami, which is backed by smartphone manufacturer Xiaomi, has launched two of its smartwatches in India called Amazfit Bip and Amazfit Stratos. Key features of the devices include inbuilt GPS, a heart-rate sensor, and multi-sport activity tracking. Huami has priced Amazfit Bip at Rs 5,499 and the Amazfit Stratos at Rs 15,999. Both the smartwatches are exclusively available on Flipkart.

Huami Amazfit Bip

Huami Amazfit Bip sports a 1.28-inch always on display with a resolution of 176×176 pixels and Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. The device includes a 3-axis acceleration sensor, an electronic compass, a barometer, GPS, a geomagnetic sensor, and an optical heart rate sensor. It is backed by a 190mAh battery, which the company claims will be able to run the device for up to four months on a single charge which would take around 2.5 hours.

The device is compatible with both Android and iOS operating systems and can be paired via the Mi Fit 3.0 app.

Huami Amazfit Stratos

Huami Amazfit Stratos sports a 1.34-inch always on LCD display with a resolution of 320×300 pixels and Gorilla Glass 3 protection on top. It is powered by a dual-core processor clocked at 1.2GHz. The device features 512MB of RAM along with 4GB of internal storage. It includes Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth v4.0, GPS, GLONASS, air pressure sensor, ambient light sensor, barometer, geomagnetic sensor, gyroscope, an optical heart rate sensor, a tri-axis accelerometer, and a 5ATM water resistance rating.

All of this is backed by a 290mAh battery which the company claims will provide a battery life of 5 days on a single charge.

