Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro unveiled: Check key specification, price and more

Xiaomi today unveiled its flagship Xiaomi 12 series in Mainland China. Starting from this series, Xiaomi flagships will now feature models available in two sizes.

Along with the flagship devices the smartphone company has also announced three new wearable devices – Xiaomi Watch S1, Xiaomi Buds 3, and Xiaomi Buds 3 Pro in new colours.

The highlight of the event : Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro features DisplayMate A+ OLED displays and powerful imaging capabilities. Here are the complete specifications, key features of the Xiaomi 12, Xiaomi 12 Pro along with the price.

Display

The device features a 6.27-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. (Photo: Xiaomi) The device features a 6.27-inch FHD+ AMOLED panel with a refresh rate of 120Hz. (Photo: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 12 features a 6.28-inch flexible OLED screen with a resolution of 2400×1080, 1100 nit peak brightness, 16000 brightness-level adjustments, and 120Hz refresh rate. The phone adopts TrueColor display, that allows accurate representation of the colors on the display.

On the other hand, Xiaomi 12 Pro features a 6.73-inch second-generation power-efficient 2K display, which uses Samsung E5 material, and micro-lens technology. The company says that this technology will elevate viewing experience while increasing smart energy-saving capability.

It should be noted that Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro both support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision, enabling HDR viewing. With Dolby Vision, users can enjoy ultra-vivid display backed by incredible brightness, contrast, and colors full of details.

Processor

Both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are equipped with LPDDR5 RAM, which supports up to 6400Mbps transfer rate. (Photo: Xiaomi) Both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are equipped with LPDDR5 RAM, which supports up to 6400Mbps transfer rate. (Photo: Xiaomi)

Both the devices feature Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chipset. The company claims that GPU capabilities have been increased by 30 per cent in terms of graphics rendering, and energy efficiency has been increased by 25 per cent.

Both Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro are equipped with LPDDR5 RAM, which supports up to 6400Mbps transfer rate. Storage performance of new generation UFS 3.1 allows sequential write speeds to reach an astounding 1450MB per second—a substantial increase compared to the previous generation.

Camera

There’s a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies on the front. (Photo: Xiaomi) There’s a 20-megapixel sensor for selfies on the front. (Photo: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 12 features a Sony IMX766 main camera with a 13MP ultra-wide angle camera, and a 5MP telemacro camera. Meanwhile, Xiaomi 12 Pro features a state-of-the-art triple camera array, each of which is 50MP. The main camera debuts the Sony IMX707 with an ultra-large sensor which utilizes 2.44μm 4-in-1 pixels.

Battery

Xiaomi 12 is equipped with a large 4,500mAh battery fitting. (Photo: Xiaomi) Xiaomi 12 is equipped with a large 4,500mAh battery fitting. (Photo: Xiaomi)

Xiaomi 12 is equipped with a large 4,500mAh battery and the Pro model features 4,600mAh battery. Additionally, Xiaomi’s own Surge P1 charging IC offers “a solution to industry issues of having both high output and capacity, filling a need for single-cell batteries with charging over 100W,” the company noted during the event.

MIUI

The device is the first to run MIUI 13 out of the box. (Photo: Xioami) The device is the first to run MIUI 13 out of the box. (Photo: Xioami)

MIUI 13 debuted during the Mainland China launch. The company believes that this OS offers an all-round upgrade for a snappy and stable software experience. MIUI 13 will now also be extended beyond smartphones and tablets to AIoT devices such as smart watches, speakers, and TVs.

Xiaomi 12 and Xiaomi 12 Pro will be the first devices to run on MIUI 13.

Xiaomi 12 price

The Xiaomi 12 comes in a base model featuring 8GB of RAM and 128GB storage which starts at CNY 3699 (Rs 43,300 approx.), while the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage option is priced at CNY 3999 (Rs 46,800 approx.), and the top-end model 12GB RAM and 256GB storage comes in at CNY 4399 (Rs 51,500 approx.).

Both devices will be available in black, blue, or purple glass variants, or green vegan leather. It is however, unclear, if the product will be launched in India.