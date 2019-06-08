Xiaomi 10,000mAh Mi Power Bank 2i World Cup Edition launched at Rs 999

Xiaomi has launched the Mi Power Bank 2i World Cup Edition in India. The special edition power bank is available in blue colour which is mainly associated with India’s national cricket team.

The newly launched power bank offers 10,000mAh power backup and is available for purchase at a price of Rs 999 on Xiaomi’s official online store. The special edition power bank is selling Rs 100 higher than the other colour variants which are available in black and red colours options.

Mi Power Bank 2i supports dual USB output and comes with a double anodised aluminium design. It has a conversion rate of 85 per cent and is only 14.2mm thick.

Designed to power tablets and smartphones, the Mi power bank offers two-way charging. Xiaomi has earlier said that overheating, short-circuiting, input over-voltage and similar issues cannot arise on the Mi Power Bank 2i due to nine-layer circuit chip protection.

Just like the regular Mi Power Bank 2i, the special edition device too is compatible with 5V/2A, 9V/2A, 12V/1.5A charging. There is also a low-power mode which can be activated by pressing the power button twice. This mode is useful for charging wearable devices such as smart wristbands earphones etc.