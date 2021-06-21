World Music Day: Best portable Bluetooth speakers you can buy under Rs 20,000

Bluetooth speakers have become incredibly popular with almost all major manufacturers and new players releasing their own set of devices across different price points. While some of you might be interested in buying a wireless audio device that offers great sound in a compact form factor, others might want to invest in a large speaker for parties.

Today on World Music Day, we look at some of the best Bluetooth Speaker options you can consider in the market.

JBL Xtreme 2

The JBL Xtreme 2 offers massive sound in a large body. The speaker gets really loud for its size and comes with 4OW of power. The bass is thumping and will surely move your room. The speaker can be used both indoors and outdoors and comes with IPX7 rating for better water resistance.

The speaker comes with dual passive radiators on either end and supports Bluetooth 4.2. The device packs a 10000 mAH Lithium battery and the company says that the device can last for up to 15 hours on a single charge and we found this to be true.

Though the speaker does not have support for advanced codecs like AptX, the hardware more than compensates for the same by pumping out great room filling audio that won’t disappoint. Currently the speaker is available at Rs 16,999 on Amazon.

Bose SoundLink Revolve

The Bose SoundLink Revolve offers 360-degree sound in a unique form factor. The speaker gets ample loud and will easily fill any medium sized room. The 360-degree technology guarantees that no matter which angle you place the speaker in, you will be able to hear the sound nevertheless.

The sound is rich and detailed and will likely win you over. One thing to note is that the device doesn’t feature waterproofing, so you might want to be careful while using it outdoors.

The Bose SoundLink Revolve is listed on Amazon for Rs 19,990.

Boat Stone 1500

Boat Stone 1500 delivers great sound and offers a peak power of 40W. The device comes in an equally large body, delivers boomy bass and gets plenty loud. One of the defining features of the speaker is it allows TWS support which means you can pair multiple Boat Stone 1500 speakers at once.

The Bluetooth speaker also offers 2 modes including an indoor and an outdoor mode. While the indoor mode offers great balanced sound with adequate bass, the outdoor mode tones down the bass for a slight increase in volume. One of the only things that the speaker fails to impress with is in regards to the battery backup. The device packs a 4000 mAh battery which is a major letdown, because of the high bar it sets with its sound quality and features.

If you decide you hear songs at full volume, you may notice the quick plummet in charge. Although the speaker can be currently purchased from Flipkart at Rs 5,999, you may find it for an even lower price as the speaker is regularly on sale.

Ultimate Ears (UE) Boom 2 Bluetooth Speakers

UE Boom 2 offers great sound quality and comes with 360 degrees audio. The speaker comes with IPX7 rating for better water resistance and features an impressive rugged build which has a nice grip to it. You can customise the sound on the speaker using the UE Boom app. The speaker offers adequate bass for its size and is one of the best 360 degree speakers you can buy below Rs 10,000. The speaker is generally priced below Rs 10,000 in India and is currently listed for Rs 7,999 on Amazon India.

Zoook Rocker Torpedo

The Bluetooth speaker from Zoook offers great price-to-performance ratio. The device is built like a tank and is packed with features to the brim . The speaker offers 50W output with considerable bass which is sure to fill any medium sized room. The device is powered by a 5200mAh battery that easily lasts for 5-6 hours at full volume. The speaker is IPX5 rated for water resistance.

Though the sound quality is not perfect by any standards, the sheer volume and features make this speaker, one of the best options in the price range it comes at. The speaker is usually available below Rs 5,000 online.

Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker (16W)

The Bluetooth speaker offers great power for a speaker under Rs 3,000. The stereo Bluetooth speaker comes with IPX7 water resistance, dual EQ modes and a USB Type-C port. The device also allows you to choose between normal and Deep bass mode depending on the sound profile you like. The device also allows you to use TWS technology to connect two Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker for an enhanced stereo sound experience. The Mi Portable Bluetooth Speaker is currently available at Rs 2,499.