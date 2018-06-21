World Music Day: From OnePlus Bullets Wireless to Jabra Elite 65t, seven headphones to enjoy audio as you want

World Music Day 2018: From OnePlus Bullets Wireless to Sennheiser Momentum Free, seven headphones your ears will love. World Music Day 2018: From OnePlus Bullets Wireless to Sennheiser Momentum Free, seven headphones your ears will love.

Every year music enthusiasts from across the world gather on June 21 to celebrate the World Music Day. Over the years, technology has played a key role in the way music is created and enjoyed by people. On this day, we’ve made a list of earphones that will help music lovers enjoy every element of their favourite tunes.

Sennheiser Momentum Free wireless earphones (Priced Rs 14,990)

Momentum Free from Seinnheiser follows the new trend of wireless earphones with a neckband design. The earbuds offer a metallic feel and a slightly curved design makes them almost blend into your ears. The audio seems spatial and music on the earphone feels rich and soft. Priced at Rs 14,990 in India, the earphone is suitable for those who prefer audio profile that is both unique and ideal. Read our full review of Sennheiser Momentum Free here.

OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones (Price: Rs 3,990)

OnePlus Bullet Wireless is an affordable pair of earbuds. OnePlus Bullet Wireless is an affordable pair of earbuds.

Besides offering premium smartphones at a mid-range price, OnePlus has recently launched its first ever headphone. The Bullet wireless earphone has a rubberised finish and sticks to each other courtesy the magnets at the back. This also functions as a switch and cuts off music the moment the two stick. The play/pause button launches the Google Assistant on long press. OnePlus Bullet wireless earphone offers good audio quality and comes with dash charge support. Priced at Rs 3,990, it is an ideal option for those who prefer convenient Bluetooth headphones with decent audio quality. Read our review of the OnePlus Bullets wireless earphones here.

1More dual driver earphones (Price: Rs 3,999)

Another affordable earphone on the list is 1More’s dual-driver earphone that comes at a price of Rs 3,999. The earphone carries a classic in-ear design with a fabric covered cord. The earphones easily handle an array of audio mix and offer good playback. The 1More dual driver earphone is compatible with both Android and iOS platform. Read our review of the 1More dual driver earphones here.

Jabra Elite 65t earphones (Price: Rs 13,499)

Jabra Elite 65t offer good bass and smoothly switch on noise-cancelling when a call comes in. Jabra Elite 65t offer good bass and smoothly switch on noise-cancelling when a call comes in.

This stylish pair of earphones from Jabra comes with a neat design and perfectly fits in your ears. The pair rests inside a charging pod which has some battery to charge the pods. The earphones offer good bass and smoothly switch on noise-cancelling when a call comes in. The earphones are water and dust resistant as well. The Jabra Elite 65t offer good fit and battery backup of almost a day with regular use. It comes at a price of Rs 13,499 in India. Read our review of the Jabra Elite 65t here.

Tagg Sport+ Bluetooth headphones (Price: Rs 3,499)

Tagg Sport+ is another Bluetooth headphone on the list that offers a great audio quality. Two large earphones and a thin cord connects the two with a mic and volume unit. Similar to the OnePlus Bullet earphone it has magnets at the back. It offers good output across frequency ranges and noise cancellation comfortably removes ambient noise. Priced at Rs 3,499, it is ideal for users who want something simple. Read our review of the Tagg Sport+ here.

RHA MA650 neckband headphones (Price: Rs 7,999)

RHA MA650 is another neckband model that comes at an affordable price. RHA MA650 is another neckband model that comes at an affordable price.

The RHA MA650 is another neckband model that comes at an affordable price. It has a simple design with a rubber finish. It offers good audio quality and the custom 380.1 driver on the earphones is very versatile and has a good range. Plus, it is water resistant and has a battery life that lasts about a day with regular use. Priced at Rs 7,999, it is a good option for those who want music on the go. Read our review of the RHA MA650 here.

Audio-Technica ATH-ANC40BT QuietPoint wireless in-ear headphones (Rs 17,990)

QuietPoint wireless in-ear headphone is another Bluetooth headset on this list. QuietPoint comes with a neckband design and has sturdy build with its rubberised finish. The audio quality is good and earphones work well with all genre of music. The battery life lasts for more than a day. Priced at Rs 17,990, QuietPoint wireless in-ear headphones are a good option for those who want deep and rich music. Read our review of the Audio-Technica ATH-ANC40BT QuietPoint wireless headphones here.

