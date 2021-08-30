Five portable monitors that can enhance your productivity

While the compactness that comes with smartphones is a necessary element these days, the benefits of a big screen when you need it continues to have no real alternative. However, should you buy a new bigger laptop for this reason? Not really. This is where portable monitors come in.

Portable monitors offer a big screen that you can carry around, without the mess associated with bulky desktop monitors. These make them ideal for streaming your media or presentations on a larger screens. They can also be great extensions for multi-display setups, and with touchscreen functionality, work can get more intuitive than a regular monitor, especially for creators.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14t

The Lenovo ThinkVision M14t comes with a 14-inch 1920×1080 screen with a 6ms response time, 60Hz and 300 nits of brightness. The display is also a 10-point touchscreen with two USB C ports for power, data and audio transfer.

Lenovo ThinkVision M14t. (Image Source: Amazon)

Note that you will need to connect a power source in one of the ports when you’re using this monitor with a phones since it has no battery of its own. The ThinkVision M14t is priced at Rs 29,999.

ViewSonic TD1655

The ViewSonic TD1655 is a 16-inch portable monitor also with touch support. You have a 1920 x 1080p display, 60Hz refresh rate and Blue Light Filter. There is a 10-point touchscreen interface and a 16:9 aspect ratio.

ViewSonic TD1655. (Image Source: Amazon)

There are two USB C ports in the monitor that can take in power as well as audiovisual data. Additionally you also get an 3.5mm audio out port and and an HDMI Mini port. It is priced at Rs 34,600.

Asus Zenscreen Go 40

If a large monitor is what you’re looking for, the Asus Zenscreen Go 40 features a 15.6-inch 1920 x 1080 screen. Apart from being able to connect to any USB-C or USB-A type device, the monitor also houses its own battery that can keep it running for up to 4 hours.

Asus Zenscreen Go 40. (Image Source: Amazon)

This also allows you to use it with phones without a simultaneous source of power. Other features include 5ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate and a foldable smart case that you can turn into a stand. The monitor is priced at Rs 34,799.

HP EliteDisplay S14

Another 14-inch option is the HP EliteDisplay S14, which comes with a 1920x1080p IPS panel, 5ms response time, 60Hz refresh rate and a few more additions like on-screen controls and LED backlights.

HP EliteDisplay S14. (Image Source: Amazon)

The screen comes with a single USB C connection and an integrated case that turns into a stand. There is a peak brightness of 200 nits and an anti-glare coating. The HP EliteDisplay is priced at Rs 17,990.

Acer PM161Q Portable

The Acer PM161Q Portable sports a 1920 x 1080p IPS display panel with 60Hz refresh rate and 7ms response time. The monitor also comes with a Type-C port as well as a Micro-USB port that you can use for power, although there are no included batteries.

Acer PM161Q Portable. (Image Source: Amazon)

The Portable monitor also has a larger 21.5-inch version that costs Rs 22,999 and while it is not the biggest on features, it comes in super affordable at Rs 11,999.