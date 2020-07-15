What is Jio Glass? (Image: Jio) What is Jio Glass? (Image: Jio)

Reliance Industries Limited (RIL) during its 43rd Annual General Meeting (AGM) showcased a new Mixed Reality solution, called Jio Glass. At the event, the company did not reveal the pricing and the availability details about the product. However, they did showcase a demo as to how the Jio Glass will work when it is made available to the public.

RIL has stated that the new Jio Glass is designed for teachers and students to enable 3D virtual rooms and conduct holographic classes via the Jio Mixed Reality service in real-time. Apart from this, they can also be used to perform virtual meetings.

During the demo, Kiran Thomas, President RIL said, “Hello Jio, please call Aakash and Isha.” After which the Jio Glass made a call to Aakash and Isha Ambani. Aakash was shown as a 3D avatar, whereas, Isha joined in using a 2D video call interface. During the call, it was shown how Jio Glass will make performing meetings easy and interactive.

“Jio Glass is at the cutting edge of technology that provides best-in-class Mixed Reality services to give users a truly meaningful immersive experience,” said Kiran Thomas, President, Reliance Industries Limited during the keynote.

To recall, during RIL AGM 2019, Jio showcased a HoloBoard Mixed Reality Headset, which had similar functionalities. The Jio Glass seems to be the follow up to that project.

The Jio Glass will weigh 75 grams and will need to be connected to a smartphone with a cable to power it. The company has said that it will come with 25 in-built apps to allow augmented reality video meetings and more.

Not much is known about the specifications of the product or what all things it can do. However, during the AGM, the company did mention that the product will take advantage of 5G services, which Jio is currently working on. Jio will start testing its 5G services as soon as the spectrum sales are finished.

RIL has partnered with Google for its Jio products, which means that both the companies will be able to collaborate with each other and develop the product. To recall, Google in the past had a similar product it was working on, called the Google Glass, however, it did not pan out and never went on sale.

