Tuesday, June 08, 2021
By: Tech Desk | Lucknow |
Updated: June 8, 2021 10:28:53 am
watchOS 8 brings Portrait watch face, sleeping respiratory rate tracker, and more

Apple has announced watchOS 8, which brings new Portraits watch face, a new Mindfulness app, a sleeping respiratory rate tracker, new workout types and more. The new software is currently available for developers and will be made available to the general public this fall.

The new watchOS 8 brings redesigned Home app, which offers a better way to access accessories and scenes needed in a particular moment, and the ability to control accessories by room. Users can now also quickly broadcast a message throughout the home or to individual rooms via HomePod, HomePod mini, or other personal devices.

The Photos app features a revamped grid view of your photos, classified in sections like shared, favourites and memories. With watchOS 8, Apple Watch users will be able to share photos through the iMessage and Mail apps. One will also get the option to add text via Scribble on the Watch and Dictation. Additionally, users can also send trendy GIFs or emojis.

The new update also brings two new popular workout types – Tai Chi and Pilates. The new exercise modes are supported by custom-built heart rate and motion algorithms to provide users with precise metrics.

The new Mindfulness app comes with features like enhanced Breathe exercises, and Reflect. Each Reflect session welcomes the user with a unique, thoughtful notion to consider that invites a positive frame of mind.

Users will now be able to track sleeping respiratory rate, which is the number of breaths per minute. To do this, Apple Watch uses the built-in accelerometer to measure respiratory rate while sleeping, and this information can be viewed, along with trends over time, in the Health app on your iPhone.

Apple Watch users can also use the Ultra Wideband technology to connect with smart car keys and Smart Home keys.

The public beta of watchOS 8 will be available in July and the stable version will be available this fall as a free software update for Apple Watch Series 3 or later paired with iPhone 6s or later, running iOS 15.

