watchOS 7 FAQ: New features, compatible Apple Watch models, how to update

If you own an Apple Watch, it’s time to update its software. Apple introduced its latest update, watchOS 7, during its Worldwide Developer Conference (WWDC) in June. A final version is now available to download, which brings features like sleep tracking, customisable watch faces, and handwashing to Apple Watch. It’s not a major overhaul, but it does bring a number of features to the most popular smartwatch in the world. Here’s everything you need to know about the latest Apple Watch OS.

When will watchOS 7 be released?

watchOS 7 is now available to download and install. The update was released on September 16.

How much does watchOS 7 cost?

Apple never charges consumers for the updated version of the operating system. watchOS 7 is free, and can be downloaded via iTunes or over-the-air.

What do I need to run watchOS 7?

The following Apple Watch models are compatible with watchOS 7:

*Apple Watch Series 3

*Apple Watch Series 4

*Apple Watch Series 5

*Apple Watch Series 6

*Apple Watch SE

How can I get watchOS 7?

In your Apple Watch app, check General > Software Update. The Watch Series 6 and Watch SE already come with the new software pre-installed. To finish installing the update, Apple Watch will need to be connected to Wi-Fi, charged to at least 50 per cent.

What new features does watchOS 7 have?

Sleep tracking

You will finally able to track your sleep using the Apple Watch. Previously, you had to download a third-party appp to monitor your sleep. The Apple Watch can track the duration of your sleep and how much time you have spent in bed.

Watch faces

Now, it’s making it easier to customize your own watch faces. Plus, you can share it with friends and family members. All you need to hold down on the watch face, and tap on the share icon next to the edit button near the bottom of the watch’s display.

Hand washing tracking

Thanks to the Covid-19, users are more aware of the importance of washing their hands. In watchOS 7, Apple Watch automatically tells when you begin washing your hands, thanks to handwashing motions and the sound of water running. The watch then starts the timer as soon as you wash your hands.

Cycling directions

You can now get cycling directions via the Maps app on your Apple Watch, complete with haptic feedback for turn-by-turn directions. The new feature helps you select a route in a rush-hour so that you reach your destination on time. It will also direct you when to walk or take the stairs.

