Want to buy a microphone to start your home studio? Here are 4 great options

The Fifine T669 and the Maono AU-A04 ship with all the equipment you would need while setting up the mics for audio recording

If you plan on recording songs and podcasts at home, one of the most essential things that you would need is a good quality microphone. And investing in a USB microphone is a great way to start. USB microphones are a great choice for beginners who want to focus solely on recording vocals.

While XLR microphones need an audio interface to work and cannot be connected directly to a computer, USB microphones can directly connect to your PC using a USB cable and do not need any other extra equipment for the same. Let us have a look at some of the best USB microphones that you can buy in India.

Fifine T669 Condenser USB Microphone Kit

The microphone is available at Rs 4,199 on Amazon and offers excellent audio recording quality. I have been using the microphone for well over a year and my experience has been great. The microphone features an omnidirectional pattern. It comes with a full kit including a scissor arm stand, studio-grade shock mount, double pop filter, USB cable, and a tripod stand.

The Fifine T669 records great sounding audio and can be directly connected to your PC

Fifine T669 offers better quality recording when compared to many microphones that cost double. The microphone can be used to record songs, podcasts and to conduct online interviews. If you want great quality recordings on a budget, you cannot go wrong with the Fifine T669 Condenser Mic.

Rode NT-USB Mini Studio Quality USB

If you are inclined to buy a microphone from a premium and reliable brand you can go with the Rode NT-USB. The microphone is currently priced at Rs 10,999 on Amazon. The mic comes in a sturdy design and features a cardioid pickup pattern with clear recording quality. The microphone is a great option for video conferences, musical recordings, and narrations and can be purchased from online and offline stores. One thing to note is that the microphone does not come with a mic stand and other accessories, so you will need to purchase them separately.

Blue Yeti USB Microphone

The Blue Yeti is currently available at Rs 10,995 on Amazon. One of the key features of the Yeti is it offers the ability to change polar patterns. The mic offers 4 sound patterns including stereo, bidirectional, omnidirectional, and cardioid. The Blue Yeti offers clear recordings and is one of the best options if you are just starting out. The mic comes with onboard audio controls including controls for headphone volume, pattern selection, instant mute, and microphone gain. The microphone is ideal for recording audio for YouTube, game streaming, podcasting, Skype calls, Song recording, and more.

The Blue Yeti and the Rode NT-USB Mini are great choices if you want to purchase a USB microphone from a reputable brand

Maono AU-A04 Condenser Microphone Kit

Maono AU-A04 Condenser Microphone Kit is currently priced at Rs 4,349 on Amazon. These microphones are a great option for singers and podcasters. The kit consists of a condenser USB microphone, Shock Mount, Pop Filter, and a boom mic stand. The mic is compatible with Windows and Mac OS and provides great quality sound recording. This microphone is a great choice for recording songs as well as for podcasting, especially if you want relatively good quality audio on a budget.