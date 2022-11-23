scorecardresearch
Vu launches 43-inch GloLED TV at Rs 29,999: Check out specifications here

The 43-inch Vu GloLED TV will be available on Flipkart from November 27.

Vu says its Glo AI helps upscale OTT content.

Vu recently launched a 43-inch GloLED TV in India. Featuring a Vu Glo Panel and Glo AI processor, the company claims that the TV offers 4.5 times better colour reproduction compared to standard 4K TVs.

The Vu GloLED TV comes with a quad-core processor and a dual-core GPU, all of which is backed by 2GB RAM and 16GB internal storage. With an NTSC colour gamut of 72 per cent, Vu says its Glo AI processor helps upscale OTT content.

On the audio front, the TV has a built-in subwoofer and a built-in soundbar with two speakers that give a total output of 84 Watt. The smart TV runs on the latest version of Google’s TV OS and comes with the new Google TV interface.

The 43-inch Vu GloLED TV also comes with an Advanced Cricket mode that offers 100 per cent ball visibility and even supports Dolby Atmos virtualisation. Those interested in purchasing the 43-inch Vu GloLED TV can buy it from Flipkart for Rs 29,999 from November 27.

