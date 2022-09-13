VU GloLED 4K TV-series launched in India with 104W subwoofer: Check details

VU has launched its new series of GloLED TVs in India that comes with a number of features including an Advanced Cricket Mode and 104W subwoofer built-in. The TV-series has launched in four size variants including a 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch and 65-inch variant. Here’s all you need to know about the new 4K TVs.

Features

The VU GloLED 4K TV series sports the brand’s own GloPanel display technology that comes with 400 nits brightness, HDR10+, Dolby Vision support, 100Hz refresh rate and a 104W subwoofer sound system that is built into the back of the TVs, requiring no additional subwoofer unit to be placed below the TV.

This 104W subwoofer is a part of the entire series across different sizes. It also doesn’t increase the size of the TV in terms of thickness, allowing users to wall mount the TV just as effectively, maintaining the aesthetic of most bedrooms or living rooms.

“While TVs have gotten bigger over the years, sound was a big challenge for the TV industry, because sound needs space to reverb,” VU Technologies CEO Devita Saraf notes, adding that the company worked on a lot of different technologies starting with box speakers and built-in soundbars and gradually implementing both as a part of the TV itself.

“We want to be able to give that flat experience of picture quality against a wall, without the sound aspects popping out,” Saraf adds. The VU GloLED series also includes an audio-only mode that turns the screen off when music apps are playing, which along with the device’s speakers and built-in subwoofer allows you to turn the TV into a full-blown sound system.

The VU GloLED 4K TV series is also powered by the brand’s GloProcessor. “The GloPanel with the Glo AI processor has an NTSC colour gamut that is close to that of an OLED TV and 4.5 times better than that of a standard 4K TV, Saraf added.

Another special feature with the GloLED series includes an Advanced Cricket Mode that the brand claims will offer users 100% ball visibility during cricket matches. Other features include hands-free voice control that lets users control their TV without a remote, and an ambient light sensor that automatically controls the TV’s brightness levels.

Pricing

The VU GloLED 4K TVs are available on Flipkart India starting September 13 and are priced at Rs 33,999 for the 50-inch variant, Rs 38,999 for the 55-inch variant and Rs 57,999 for the largest 65-inch variant. The brand will also reveal pricing for the 43-inch variant during Diwali 2022. The televisions can also be purchased at select retail outlets.