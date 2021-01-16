A vocalist’s guide to setting up a home studio

The most preferred way to set up a home studio is to start with a simple setup with basic equipment, and expand over time. The amount a user should invest in setting up even the most basic home studio depends on what the user is looking to focus on. Cover singers, rappers, and podcasters usually look to record good quality audio and may not be involved in other aspects of music production.

USB microphones are a great choice for beginners who want to focus solely on recording vocals. XLR microphones need an audio interface to work and cannot be connected directly to a computer but they allow multiple mics to be connected at once and are ideal for live shows, elaborate podcasting sessions, and music production.



XLR Microphone

XLR microphones are the audio industry norm and are used by rock bands, singers, and music labels around the world. These microphones capture an analog signal using three-pronged male and female connectors. A majority of the professional audio recording gear is designed for these microphones. XLR Microphones require an audio interface to be connected to a computer.

These mics are a great option for live shows, podcasting, and for people who are interested in setting up a professional home studio at home as the flexibility of the audio interface allows multiple microphones to be connected at once. What this means is that if the interface has eight XLR inputs, the user can record an equal number of simultaneous tracks by connecting multiple mics at once.

USB Microphone

USB microphones are cheap as they don’t require an audio interface to work, very easy to use, and can be installed directly to the computer with no need to invest in an audio interface. It is the go-to choice for rappers, singers, and cover artists who are solely focused on the vocal recording aspect and are not heavily involved in music production.

Most decent USB microphones provide the same recording quality as XLR microphones. Users can simply plug in these microphones via USB and use a DAW on their PC to start recording their vocals in high quality.

USB microphones work with both Mac and Windows computers seamlessly, so they make recording new podcasts and songs simple and straightforward.

Let us look at the equipment a user needs to set up a basic home studio to record vocals:

1. USB microphones: Best USB microphones under 10000

The Fifine T669 Condenser microphone comes with a full kit including a scissor arm stand, studio-grade shock mount, double pop filter, USB cable, and a tripod stand( image source: Amazon) The Fifine T669 Condenser microphone comes with a full kit including a scissor arm stand, studio-grade shock mount, double pop filter, USB cable, and a tripod stand( image source: Amazon)

Fifine T669 Condenser USB Microphone Kit

The microphone is available for Rs 3,766 on Amazon and provides excellent audio recording quality. It comes with a full kit including a scissor arm stand, studio-grade shock mount, double pop filter, USB cable, and a tripod stand. Fifine T669 is one of the best USB microphones that can be bought in India and the quality is better than many microphones that cost double.

The Maono AU-A04 Condenser Microphone Kit is a great option for singers and podcasters( image source: Amazon) The Maono AU-A04 Condenser Microphone Kit is a great option for singers and podcasters( image source: Amazon)

Maono AU-A04 Condenser Microphone Kit

These microphones are a great option for singers and podcasters. The kit consists of a condenser USB microphone, Shock Mount, Pop Filter, and a boom mic stand. The microphone is available on Amazon at a price of Rs ₹ 4,619.

Users who are inclined to buy a microphone from a premium and reliable brand can go with the Rode NT-USB( image source: Amazon) Users who are inclined to buy a microphone from a premium and reliable brand can go with the Rode NT-USB( image source: Amazon)

Rode NT-USB Mini Studio Quality USB

Users who are inclined to buy a microphone from a premium and reliable brand can go with the Rode NT-USB. It has a sturdy design and features a cardioid pickup pattern with warm and clear recording quality. These microphones are a great option for video conferences, musical recordings, and narrations and can be purchased from online and offline stores. One thing to note is that the microphone does not come with a mic stand and other accessories.

2 . A Computer

A computer is a must to set up a home studio. These days, almost everyone has a computer and, most of the computers available in the market should be more than capable of recording good quality vocals using a good quality microphone.

3. Headphones

For the sake of setting up a home studio, you will need a pair of headphones with balanced audio to monitor audio quality. Users can invest in an extension cable as well since standard headphone cables are generally too short. Sennheiser HD280, AKG K92, Sony MDR 7506 are all great options that can be considered.

4. DAW

The DAW (Digital Audio Workstation) is the software used to record, edit, and mix, and master music on your computer. There are many free and easy to use options that can be used to record vocals, like audacity. Experienced users who are inclined towards production and mixing and mastering can invest in softwares like Fl Studio.

These are all the components a user needs to set up a basic home studio at home for recording vocals. People with a higher budget, who are involved in music production can also look to invest in studio monitors, though it is advisable for them to invest in an audio interface and go with XLR microphones.