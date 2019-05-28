Vivo Y15 with 5,000mAh battery, triple rear cameras launched at Rs 13,990

Vivo Y15 with triple rear cameras and 5,000mAh battery has been launched in India. The phone is priced at Rs 13,990 for 4GB RAM and 64GB storage model. Vivo Y15 will be manufactured at the company’s Greater Noida facility. The phone can be bought from across online platforms such as Flipkart, Amazon India, TataCliq, Paytm, and Vivo e-store as well as from offline partner outlets.

Vivo Y15 has a 6.35-inches LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1544 pixels. The phone runs Vivo’s own Funtouch OS 9, which is based on Android 9.0 Pie. The Y15 is powered by the Helio P22 processor coupled with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. The phone can be bought in blue and red colour variants.

Vivo Y15 offers triple rear cameras, a combination of 13MP main camera, an 8MP secondary AI super wide-angle camera, and a third 2MP depth camera. The connectivity options on the device include Bluetooth 5.0, Wi-Fi along with a USB port 2.0 port.

Vivo Y15 can be bought online with an extra Rs.1,000 off on exchange and no cost EMI for up to 9 months. Those who buy the device offline can avail EMI options with 0 per cent interest with Bajaj Finance, IDFC Bank, HDBFS, HDFC Bank, Home Credit, and Pinelabs Credit/Debit cards. Reliance Jio is offering benefits worth Rs. 4,000 along with 3 TB data.