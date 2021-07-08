Vivo could be working on smartphone with a built-in camera drone

As per Vivo’s patent filing, it seems that the drone would be stored inside the smartphone itself (Image source : Sarang Sheth / LetsGoDigital)

Vivo may be working on a new smartphone with a built-in camera drone, according to a patent filed by the company. The drone is speculated to feature two cameras and infrared sensors. As per Vivo’s patent filing, it seems that the drone would be stored inside the smartphone itself, and exit the device when required.

Additionally, designer Sarang Sheth along with LetsGo Digital has posted new concept renders of the device which gives us some insight into how the module could work. The render reveals a module that slides out of the phone in what looks like a tray made specifically to store the drone. The company may decide to build a large and thick phone to store the drone inside. Vivo may have to pack a smaller-sized battery with the drone taking all that space.

It is important to note that the renders that have been shared are for illustrative purposes only. Additionally, the company has not yet released such a product or confirmed that it plans to do so any time soon.

If the company does release the smartphone, it would have managed to get over an issue that manufacturers have been trying to get rid of, for a while. This is the presence of the camera notch on a smartphone, to house the front-facing selfie camera. Over the years OEM’s have tried using motorised popup cameras like Redmi K20 Pro while other have used flip camera mechanism like the Asus 6Z.

As usual, take this with a pinch of salt for the time being, as tech companies often work on devices that never see the light of the day.