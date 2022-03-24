Vi launches MiFi 4G router that can connect up to 10 devices

Vodafone Idea has announced the launch of Vi MiFi, a pocket-size 4G router that supports speeds of up to 150 Mbps and allows users to connect up to 10 WiFi-enabled devices, on Thursday. It comes with a 2700 mAh battery that the company rates for up to 5 hours of usage on a single charge.

The device will cost Rs 2,000 including taxes and can be purchased as an add-on with a Vi family postpaid plan. It is also available with individual postpaid plans starting at Rs 399. It will be available for purchase in Vi across 60 cities across the country.

When purchased, the Vi MiFi comes with a one year warranty and the following plans will be available on it:

Plan Montly Rental Number of Connections Data Quota Data Rollover Data PayGo Calls Family 699 ₹699 2 80GB 200GB ₹20/ GB Unlimited Calls Family 999 ₹999 3 220GB 200GB ₹20/ GB Unlimited Calls Family 1299 ₹1299 5 300GB 200GB ₹20/ GB Unlimited Calls Entertainment 399 ₹399 1 40GB 200GB ₹20/ GB Unlimited Calls Entertainment Plus 499 ₹499 1 75GB 200GB ₹20/ GB Unlimited Calls Entertainment Plus 699 ₹699 1 Unlimited NA ₹20/ GB Unlimited Calls MBB 399 ₹399 1 50GB 200GB ₹20/ GB Std Rates MBB 499 ₹499 1 90GB 200GB ₹20/ GB Std Rates

Reliance Jio’s Jiofi router was launched at a price of Rs 1,999 along with a free Jio sim card. The JioFi router offers download speeds of up to 150 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50 Mbps. Airtel E5573Cs-609 4G portable WiFi router is priced around Rs 2,000 and it supports both Airtel prepaid and postpaid connections.