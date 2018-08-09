Ultimate Ears Wonderboom Freestyle collection launched in India for Rs 6,995

The UE Wonderboom Freestyle sports IPX7 rating which lets one submerge the speaker in a meter of water for 30 minutes The UE Wonderboom Freestyle sports IPX7 rating which lets one submerge the speaker in a meter of water for 30 minutes

Ultimate Ears (UE), the Logitech owned audio equipment manufacturer has gone ahead and launched a new lineup of portable Bluetooth speakers called the Wonderboom Freestyle. The collection includes five designs – Concrete, Avocado, Patches, Raspberry and Unicorn. The speakers are priced at Rs 6,995 with two-years of warranty and are available in Croma and other leading electronic retail stores across India.

The UE Wonderboom Freestyle are a set of waterproof wireless speakers which claim to offer 360-degree sound with a balanced bass experience. The device comes with a 10-hour battery backup on a single charge. It sports an IPX7 rating, which means the speakers can survive submersion into one meter of water for 30 minutes. The company claims that these speakers have a Bluetooth range of up to 100 feet.

“The new collection by Ultimate Ears is all about expressing yourself. You curate your playlist and personal style – why not have a speaker that reflects that style too? WONDERBOOM Freestyle Collection gives you big sound and the freedom to express your style in a trendy, tough and worry proof speaker. The new collection strengthens the Ultimate Ears portfolio for the Indian market with industry leading speakers across entry, mid and premium range.”

said Sumanta Datta, Managing Director and Cluster Head, South West Asia and Indonesia, Logitech.

