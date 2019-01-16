Ultimate Ears Boom 3 with Magic button launched in India: Price, specifications

Ultimate Ears has launched a new Bluetooth speaker, dubbed UE Boom 3 in India. It is priced at Rs 15,995 and will be made available on Amazon.in starting January 17.

Advertising

UE Boom 3 will be made available in three different dual-tone colours – Night Black, Sunset Red, and Lagoon Blue. The device comes with IP67 dust and water resistance certification. Just like its predecessor the UE Boom 3 delivers 360-degree sound thanks to its two 38mm full range drivers and two passive radiators.

Perhaps the key feature of the speaker, according to the company, is its new Magic Button located on top of the speaker. The Magic button allows consumers to play, pause and skip tracks directly from the speaker.

The company has said that when paired with the accompanying Ultimate Ears iOS app, users will also have one-touch access to all of their favourite playlists on Apple Music. Android users can use the Magic Button to access their Deezer Premium playlists wirelessly. The company has said that they will be adding more music services as time passes.

Advertising

Ultimate Ears claims that the Bluetooth speaker can run for up to 15 hours on a single charge, which takes around two hours and 75 minutes via the onboard Micro USB port. It has a Bluetooth range of 150 feet and with features like PartyUp consumers can connect up to 150 of any generation Boom speakers to get a party going.