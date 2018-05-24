Truvision launches 32-inch TW3263 Full HD TV at Rs 18,490

Truvision has launched the TW3263 Full HD TV in India. Truvision has launched the TW3263 Full HD TV in India.

Truvision has launched its TW3263 Full HD TV in India. The TV is priced at Rs 18,490 and it will be available across retail outlets. Truvision TW3263 offers Intelligent Sensor technology that optimises colour, brightness, contrast and other picture settings, while using less power.

Truvision TW3263 Full HD TV features a 32-inch display based on Cornea technology, which controls the light emission from the TV. The colour is optimised through Wide Colour Enhancer and a dynamic contrast ratio of 300000:1. The TV comes with different video modes available during playback, including five picture modes and seven aspect ratio modes. On the audio front, Truvision’s TW3263 features Clear Voice 2 technology and SRS integrated technology to maintain stereotypic sound.

Connectivity options on the Truvision TW3263 include two USB inputs as well as two HDMI ports. Wireless connectivity options are Wi-Fi and Bluetooth. The LED TV comes with a motion eco-sensor, built-in games and OS support for four languages. It supports USB to USB copy function for sharing of files as well.

Truvison had also launched a 4K Panoramic Ultra HD Smart TV last May. This TV includes an A+ Grade Panel for wide viewing angle, along with luminous bright display. The company claims it to be free from colour wash and contrast loss, giving 4X the clarity of a full HD TV. On the design aspect, Truvison 4K Panoramic Ultra HD Smart TV has a slim-line bezel body. An inbuilt Miracast feature along with the in-built WiFi lets one stream shows, photos, music and movies via multiple gadgets at a single touch.

