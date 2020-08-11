5 best 4G hotspot device available under Rs 5,000

Best hotspot dongles you can get in the Indian market right now. (Express Photo: Nandagopal Rajan)

The pandemic has forced us all inside our homes and this has increased our dependency on the internet. With the Covid-19 situation getting worse every passing day a lot of offices are extending their work from home policies by several months. One of the most important requirements while working from home is a fast and stable internet connection.

For good internet connectivity, you can get a broadband connection. But what if the broadband is creating issues or you have to travel somewhere in an emergency? Well, is such situations, you must carry a 4G hotspot device with you that can be easily carried everywhere.

Let’s take a look at the best 4G hotspot devices you can get right now.

JioFi

Reliance Jio is one of the leading telecom service providers in India. It currently offers JioFi router at Rs 1,999 along with a free Jio SIM card. The company claims that the device can connect to up to 32 devices at once and a battery life of up to five to six hours on a single charge. The device offers download speeds of up to 150 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50 Mbps.

Airtel E5573Cs-609 4G Hotspot

Airtel E5573Cs-609 4G Hotspot is priced around Rs 2,000 and it supports both Airtel prepaid and postpaid connections. The company claims that the device can connect to up to 10 devices at a time and has a battery life of six hours. It provides better Wi-Fi coverage with Multi-Input and Multi-Output technology.

Huawei E5576

Huawei E5576 is currently available on Amazon and is priced at Rs 5,000. It is not locked to a single network and can work with all SIM cards. The company claims the device comes with download speeds of up to 150 Mbps and upload speeds of up to 50 Mbps. It has a battery life of eight hours, and also comes with features like parental control and guest network.

Alcatel Vodafone 4g Hotspot MW40VD

Alcatel Vodafone 4G hotspot MW40VD priced at Rs 4,499, is Vodafone‘s offering. The company does not officially sell this device on its own store just like Airtel, but it is available on Amazon. The device can connect to up to 15 devices at a time and has a claimed battery life of up to five hours. The company claims that the device can provide speeds of up to 150 Mbps down and up to 50 Mbps up.

D-Link DWP-157 3G Modem Data Card

If you are good with working in 3G speeds and with a USB dongle connected to your laptop instead of a Wi-Fi device, then the D-Link DWP-157 3G Modem Data Card is a perfect fit at Rs 899, available on Amazon. Apart from the plug and play functionality, it also comes with a microSD card reader slot.

