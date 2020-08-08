Five must-have gadgets during the COVID-19 times

DailyObjects Wield-UV-C Pocket Steriliser is one such product priced at Rs 2,199 that guarantees to kill up to 99.9 per cent of germs within 10 seconds to three minutes. (Image: DailyObjects) DailyObjects Wield-UV-C Pocket Steriliser is one such product priced at Rs 2,199 that guarantees to kill up to 99.9 per cent of germs within 10 seconds to three minutes. (Image: DailyObjects)

So far the COVID-19 pandemic has affected crores of people around the world with total India number touching almost 20 lakh and the number is only increasing with every passing day. People have been stuck at home for the longest time now due to the pandemic but eventually, everyone is step out for work or other activities. At these times it is crucial to follow social distancing norms, keep hands sanitized, wear a mask and try not to meet people until and unless extremely required.

During the pandemic, several gadgets have been introduced that can help you stay safe at these times. Today we are going to list five of such gadgets that you must own during COVID-19.

UV light sanitiser bar

UV light sanitiser bars can be purchased for around Rs 1,000 to Rs 2,000. They are simple sticks with a UV light attached to one end. You can simply turn them on and point them at the object you want to sanitise and then bath than in the UV-C light to kill off any germs present on then within a few seconds. DailyObjects Wield-UV-C Pocket Steriliser is one such product priced at Rs 2,199 that guarantees to kill up to 99.9 per cent of germs within 10 seconds to three minutes.

UV light sanitiser box

To differentiate, many boxes feature an Aroma Therapy chamber to make the devices smell good, whereas, others feature a wireless charging pad on top. (Image: To differentiate, many boxes feature an Aroma Therapy chamber to make the devices smell good, whereas, others feature a wireless charging pad on top. (Image: Samsung

UV Light sanitiser box is based on a similar mechanism as the UV light sanitiser bar. However, unlike specific spots, it bathes the product put inside of it with UV-C light and within a few seconds kills off all germs. Many generic sanitiser boxes are available in the market priced from Rs 2,000 to Rs 4,000. Most boxes come with an ozone disinfectant.

To differentiate, many boxes feature an Aroma Therapy chamber to make the devices smell good, whereas, others feature a wireless charging pad on top. Nykaa sells a generic UV-C portable sanitiser box priced at Rs 3,200, which comes with both a wireless charging pad and an Aroma Therapy chamber apart from the UV sterilization and ozone disinfectant chamber to place the device in.

Pulse Oximeter

The pulse oximeter will simply beam rays of different lights through your finger and check how much oxygen in your blood carrying to the ends of your body. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora) The pulse oximeter will simply beam rays of different lights through your finger and check how much oxygen in your blood carrying to the ends of your body. (Express Photo: Karanveer Singh Arora)

Low oxygen levels are one of the indicators of COVID-19 and finding out early can help you treat yourself faster. Using a pulse oximeter is non-invasive and painless method to do just that. You can currently find between Rs 500 to Rs 1,000 online. The pulse oximeter will simply beam rays of different lights through your finger and check how much oxygen in your blood carrying to the ends of your body.

Also Read | How to use Pulse Oximeter

Infrared Thermometer

You should have an infrared thermometer handy to test the temperatures of the person visiting. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal) You should have an infrared thermometer handy to test the temperatures of the person visiting. (Express photo/Tashi Tobgyal)

With the unlock phase currently under progress, people have started working, calling house help, getting their ACs fixed. Due to which a lot of people are visiting our homes. Even though wearing masks and sanitising their hands properly does work to a point, but if the infection comes in then, there is no wait to stop it. As an additional precautionary step, you should have an infrared thermometer handy to test the temperatures of the person visiting. This way if they have a high temperature, then you can simply deny them entry, and go wash and sanitize your hands properly.

Sanitiser dispenser

For people visiting your homes, you should also have an electric sanitiser dispenser installed at your home, so that they can simply place their hands below it and sanitize them before starting their work. This layer will help clean their hands of any bacteria or virus they might have had got in contact with.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd