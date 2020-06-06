Top 5 computer speakers under Rs 3,000: F&D A180X, Intex IT-2616 BT, Philips MMS2625B/94 and more

Here is a list of the top five computer speakers that you can get under Rs 3,000 for your PC. (Express Photo) Here is a list of the top five computer speakers that you can get under Rs 3,000 for your PC. (Express Photo)

Now that a lot of people are working from home on their laptops, having a good pair of speakers has become a must for most of us. Even after the lockdown opens and you have to start going back to your normal life, these can sure come in handy to be used as a party speaker or a home theatre system that you can attach to your television. We have collated the top five computer speakers that you can get under Rs 3,000 for your PC:

Intex IT-2616 BT

Intex IT-2616 BT is currently priced at Rs 2,199. It comes with a base unit along with four speaker modules. The speaker has a total output of 55W. Apart from being connected via the cable, the Intex IT-2616 BT also supports Bluetooth version 4.2 that lets it connect to your devices like laptop and smartphone wirelessly. It has a wireless range of eight metres. The speaker is bundled with a remote that you use to control the system.

F&D A180X

The multifunctional panel keys allow users to change volume, play/pause and skip. (Express Photo) The multifunctional panel keys allow users to change volume, play/pause and skip. (Express Photo)

F&D is a brand that is known for audio products. The F&D A180X is currently available at Rs 2,999. The device comes with one base control unit and two speaker units. Just like the Intex IT-2616 BT, it also supports Bluetooth. It has an output of 65W, which includes the 25W subwoofer. The multifunctional panel keys allow users to change volume, play/pause and skip.

Philips MMS2625B/94

Philips has a lot of budget speakers that you can look at, however, we found the Philips MMS2625B/94 to be quite interesting at Rs 2,799. Just like F&D these also come with a single base unit and two speaker modules but they have a lower output of 38W only. These also support Bluetooth with a range of 10 metres. Philips MMS2625B/94 also features a basic touch control panel with which you can control it.

Intex IT 881U

If the price is a little bit of a hurdle, you can also get the Intex IT 881U, which are priced at Rs 1,199. This comes with a base unit along with two speakers, however, unlike all of the above speakers, it only has a lower-powered speaker output of 16W that includes the output of the amplifier base unit. It features minimal controls and does not come with Bluetooth support.

The Intex IT 881U is priced at Rs 1,199. (Express Photo) The Intex IT 881U is priced at Rs 1,199. (Express Photo)

Zebronics ZEB-FEEL 4

The Zebronics ZEB-FEEL 4 feature a total output of 60W and is priced only at Rs 2,399. It comes with a base unit and four speaker modules, which in total deal out 60W output. Just like most of the above devices, it features Bluetooth connectivity, however, it features Bluetooth version 2.1. This one also comes with a remote to control it when sitting away from it.

