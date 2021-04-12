Timex Fit launched starting at Rs 6,995: Check features, price

The Timex Fit is said to offer 6-day battery life on a single charge. The smartwatch can be used to monitor body temperature, blood oxygen level and heart rate (image credit: Timex)

Timex India has announced the launch of its latest smartwatch Timex Fit, which features a unique ‘Telemedicine’ feature in addition to other smart features. The new Fit smartwatch makes it easier for customers to consult a doctor using the watch via the Timex Fit app.

“With the demand for telehealth services increasing at an exponential rate, we are excited to announce the launch of Timex’s new smartwatch, Timex Fit,” Ajay Dhyani Head of Marketing and E-Commerce, Timex Group said commenting on the launch of the new wearable. “By introducing Telemedicine feature in Timex Fit smartwatch, we have tried to give our customers a comfort of consulting or booking an appointment with the doctor without actually visiting their clinic,” he added.

The Telemedicine feature also allows users to share their health and wellness data with whoever they wish. This will allow the selected people to remotely monitor the user’s wellbeing. Further, the user will be able to alert these selected individuals and alert them in case of an emergency.

The smartwatch comes in a minimalist design and packs a full-colour touch screen. The device offers 10 different sports modes that include Sleep Tracking, Running, Cycling, Tennis, Yoga, Dance and Badminton, among others. The device supports 10 watch faces and also allows the user to choose their photos as the watch face.

The Timex Fit is claimed to offer 6-day battery life on a single charge. The smartwatch can be used to monitor body temperature, blood oxygen level (SpO2), and heart rate. The device packs a smart sleep monitor system, activity tracker and sedentary reminder that keeps track of the user’s everyday routine.

Users will need to download the Timex Fit app from the App Store or Play Store to pair the watch with it and get started. The smartwatch is available in Black Mesh and Rose Gold Mesh straps along with Black, Black Red and Black Blue Silicon Strap. The smartwatch comes with a 1-year warranty. The Timex Fit can be purchased from authorized Timex retailers and from the Timex website at a starting price of Rs 6,995.