Thomson UD9 series 50-inch and 55-inch 4K UHD Smart TVs launched: Price in India, specifications

Thomson expanding its television portfolio launched two new 4K UHD Smart TVs in India. Thomson UD9 series now has two new variants 50-inch and 55-inch and will be available exclusively on the e-retail platform, Flipkart. The new 4K UHD 50-inch and 55-inch TVs come pre-loaded with new UI and have been customised to display content with top trending videos, music etc in more than 14 different languages. Thomson UD9 series has been priced starting at Rs 33,999 for the 50-inch model.

Talking about specifications, Thomson UD9 55-inch 4K TV features a Samsung LED panel with 2160 x 3840 pixel resolution. The display has a 60Hz refresh rate, 450 nits of brightness and 300000:1 dynamic contrast ratio. It is powered by a 64-bit ARM Cortex CA53 SoC, along with the Mali-T720MP2 GPU paired with 1GB RAM and 8GB of internal storage. Thomson UD9 55-inch features an Android-based OS that allows installing Netflix, YouTube, Hotstar etc. It features a 20W speaker and includes Wi-Fi, Miracast, Ethernet, three HDMI ports, and two USB ports under its connectivity suite.

The UD9 50-inch 4K model is similar to its 55-inch sibling in many ways – processor, RAM, storage, OS, UI etc. This too features a 3840 x 2160 resolution Samsung Grade-A LED panel with 178-degrees viewing angles and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has similar connectivity options that include built-in Wi-Fi, Miracast, Ethernet port, three HDMI and two USB ports.

Thomson UD9 50-inch 4K UHD model tags a price of Rs 33,999, while the Thomson UD9 55-inch 4K UHD model comes for a price of Rs 39,999. Both the models will be available for purchase via Flipkart starting today, September 13.

