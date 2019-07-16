This man from Chicago says the Apple Watch saved him from drowning

A man from Lincoln Square in Chicago, US has claimed that his Apple Watch saved his life by helping him reach out to the rescuers. The man who said that he got knocked away from his jet ski hundreds of feet from the shore in Lake Michigan while he was going to take pictures of the Chicago skyline, WBBM Newsradio reported.

The man, who goes by the name of Phillip Esho has said that he was riding a jet ski and was on his way to McCormick Place from 31st Street Harbor when a giant wave overturned his jet ski, knocking him and his phone into the water. He claimed that during all of this he lost his phone and the people in the boats nearby could not hear or see him crying for help as he was constantly being pushed under the water surface even though he was wearing a floating jacket.

Esho explained that his Apple Watch that comes with an emergency call feature helped him connect to 9-1-1 (US emergency services number for citizens). However, he said that he was not sure if the call had worked or not as he could not make out what the dispatcher was trying to say and after a point, the call got disconnected. He was able to connect back with the 9-1-1 helpline however by then a helicopter, Chicago police and fireboats had already arrived for the rescue, the report said.

He said that given that the waves kept on pushing him under the water surface he had no other way to get help from. Esho said that he was not sure of the consequences had he not been able to use his Apple smartwatch for connecting with the rescuer helpline.