This fan has a Bluetooth speaker in it… yeah, you heard it right

Fanzart’s latest designer fan Melody will be true to its name and offer an integrated Bluetooth speaker. It will be able to deliver three times the airflow compared to a contemporary fan thanks to its angular blades and will also come with an LED light-kit with remote control. The fan is currently available on Amazon India and through 40 franchise stores across India at Rs 29,990.

The company claimed their Whisper Quiet Technology helps in delivering sound seamlessly to the consumer. The integrated speaker outputs sound at 10W, which mixed with the air rotation disperses sound throughout the room.

Fanzart Melody comes with an infrared remote control with which consumers can control the wind speed, lights, fan settings and Bluetooth pairing. The fan sports four blades and has a width of 38-inches. It takes up 17-60W of input and delivers a motor RPM of 160-210.

“Fanzart has remarkably transformed the modest and simple looking ceiling fans to the beautiful designer fans. The fan does not just score in good looks but beyond, bringing the sound-and-light show in your living room. It’s time the age-old fan got a designer makeover,” said CEO Anil Lala.

