This accessory is must-have for AirPods users; here’s why

There’s always a fear of losing or forget Apple AirPods. In fact, the amount of AirPods dropped in New York’s subway system is becoming a common problem. Now a new Kickstarter campaign aims to solve the issue with a clever idea. Enter AirBands, an Apple Watch bands designed to hold your AirPods securely.

The AirBand is basically a silicone band for the Apple Watch that becomes a holder for your AirPods. The idea is to convert an Apple Watch band with a compartment to securely hold your AirPods.

“The AirPod case is an excellent storage device for keeping your AirPods safe but there are certain times where it just isn’t convenient. It is in those gaps where an AirPod gets lost or stolen,” Matt Youngblood, the creator behind AirBands explains.

The design of the AirBand doesn’t look different from the existing Apple Watch band. The only difference between this and a regular Apple Watch band is a holder that comfortably stash your AirPods. As Youngblood claims, this is a temporary way to keep your AirPods safe when you need to use the earbuds for a few minutes.

Youngblood says the design of AirBand is ready and the company has finalised a manufacturing partner. The project is being funded on Kickstarter with a goal of $10,000. The AirBand is expected to start shipping in May 2020. If you want the AirBand, simply pay $20 for the special early bird offer.

It shouldn’t be surprising to see people like Youngblood are coming with new ideas to make accessories for AirPods. The truly wireless earbuds are currently the most popular product Apple has ever made after the iPhone and iPad. AirPods retail for $159.

