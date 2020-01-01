These are the hottest gadgets expected in 2020

From Apple iPhone 12 5G to Microsoft Surface Duo, here is a list of most anticipated gadgets expected to launch in 2020. From Apple iPhone 12 5G to Microsoft Surface Duo, here is a list of most anticipated gadgets expected to launch in 2020.

2020 has only just begun, and there’s already an incredible lineup of devices waiting to be announced at CES in Las Vegas next week. But as the year progresses, we are going to see many new devices from the biggest tech companies including Apple and Samsung.

Below is a list of devices likely to grab headlines this year. Keep in mind that many of these devices might be launched with different names and there could be other devices that will come out we don’t have a clue about now.

Apple iPhone 12 5G

It’s pretty clear that Apple will launch the next iPhone at its fall event. The biggest question is what exactly the so-called iPhone 12 would bring new to the iPhone lineup. Early reports hint at an all-new design, removal of the notch, an ultrasonic TouchID sensor, and 5G connectivity.

Apple’s next iPhone could look a lot like this. (Image credit: Ben Geskin) Apple’s next iPhone could look a lot like this. (Image credit: Ben Geskin)

There’s even the possibility of a fourth lens, most likely a time-of-flight sensor, on the back of the top-end iPhone model for improved augmented reality experiences. And, of course, by the time the new iPhone gets launched – 5G coverage should be available in many more parts of the world, maybe driving more people to upgrade.

Also read| Seven trends that will define consumer tech next year

Microsoft’s Surface Neo and Duo

Microsoft’s Surface Neo and Duo won’t hit retail shelves before the end of the year, but they have already made us excited about dual-screen devices. For Microsoft, the devices represent a new era for a company that lost the smartphone war to Google and Apple. A lot is riding on Microsoft, because both the Neo and Duo are aimed at creating a new product category altogether. The Duo runs Android, but isn’t exactly a smartphone, while the Neo is a cross between a laptop and tablet.

Microsoft’s Surface Neo runs Windows 10X, a new mobile OS designed for dual-screen devices. Microsoft’s Surface Neo runs Windows 10X, a new mobile OS designed for dual-screen devices.

Similar to what it did with the original Surface 2-to-1, Microsoft hopes other PC OEMs will follow the footsteps of the software giant and help create a new product category with a series of dual-screen devices. The bigger challenge, however, is to convince developers to create dual-screen apps for such devices. If Microsoft succeeds in enticing the developer community, the Neo and Duo could be game-changers.

Samsung Galaxy Fold 2

When Samsung launched the Galaxy Fold at the beginning of last year, it created a multifunctional foldable device that was more than a smartphone. Despite the not-so-positive reviews of the original Galaxy Fold, Samsung seems committed itself to create the next-generation Galaxy Fold, which many believe will be out as early as next month.

Based on leaked renders and images, it appears the Galaxy Fold 2 will be a clamshell-style foldable phone with a punch-hole notch, similar to the Galaxy Note 10. There’s also a small screen on the outside of the top half of the clamshell for notifications and call alerts. And yes, we are also hearing that Samsung’s next foldable phone will be more durable than the previous versions, thanks to an ultra-durable glass panel.

Samsung’s next-generation foldable phone looks a lot like the Samsung’s next-generation foldable phone looks a lot like the Motorola Razr 2019.

But what’s more exciting about the Galaxy Fold 2 is it’s rumoured sticker price. This could be an “affordable” foldable phone that might end up costing under $1000. If that happens, then the Galaxy Fold 2 could very much be a mainstream smartphone.

Sony PS5 and Microsoft Xbox Series X

2020 is going to be the breakthrough year for the gaming industry – after all, both Sony and Microsoft are set to release new consoles this year. Sony has already announced that its next console will be called the PS5, while Microsoft will launch the Xbox Series X.

Both companies have already started hyping the consoles, as the PlayStation 5 (PS5) and Xbox Series X will hit retail shelves in time for Christmas. The two consoles will have high-end specs, and nearly identical promises including the ability to play games up to 120 frames per second at 4K resolution, and even play games at 8K resolution. The consoles will also include faster SSDs and hardware-accelerated real-time “ray tracing.”

The Xbox Series X will be pitted against the PS5 when launches this fall. The Xbox Series X will be pitted against the PS5 when launches this fall.

The launch of PS5 and Xbox Series X will give Sony and Microsoft an opportunity to inject new interest in the console market, which continues to face threat from the mobile gaming market. The arrival of Google’s cloud-based Stadia streaming service has also put pressure on the console market, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Sony and Microsoft launch their new consoles at $399.

Samsung Galaxy S11+

The Galaxy S11+ flagship is rumoured to sport a 108MP sensor with 5x optical zoom and 9 in 1 pixel binning. There are already phones with a 108MP camera, but Samsung is putting a large image sensor on a flagship smartphone. That’s unheard of in the industry, where flagship phones stay away from the megapixel war. This strategy could either work in Samsung’s favour or completely backfire, depending on the performance and image quality of the new 108MP sensor.

The highlight of the Samsung Galaxy S11+ could be its 108MP camera. (Image credit: @OnLeaks/CashKaro) The highlight of the Samsung Galaxy S11+ could be its 108MP camera. (Image credit: @OnLeaks/CashKaro)

Although there haven’t been any reports on what goes inside the device, the Galaxy S11+ will most likely have a Snapdragon 865 chipset in the US market and an Exynos 990 chipset in the European market, both with an integrated 5G modem. We can also expect the device to feature two fingerprints simultaneously, plus it may pack a 5000 mAh battery as well as a punch hole placed at the center of the display. OnePlus will unveil its first concept smartphone at CES 2020 in Las Vegas.

OnePlus Concept One

More than the OnePlus 8 series, we are excited about the brand’s first concept smartphone ever, which will be shown off at a special event at CES 2020 in Las Vegas on January 7 and will last until January 10. We have no idea whether OnePlus will show a foldable phone or a futuristic smartphone similar to Xiaomi Mi Mix Alpha. As tech experts, we really want to know what OnePlus is up to these days. If OnePlus manages to show us a concept smartphone with a never seen design, it will be a victory for the brand, which has made the flagship phones not only affordable but also cool.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd