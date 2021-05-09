scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, May 09, 2021
Most read

PlayStation 5 might get a redesign in 2022, report says

The PlayStation 5 might be getting a new internal boost in specifications according to reports which may improve the performance of the gaming console. Here is everything we know.

By: Tech Desk | Tech Desk |
Updated: May 9, 2021 1:36:35 pm
PlayStation 5, PlayStation 5 update, PlayStation 5 AMD, PlayStation 5 redesign, PlayStation 5 2022 update, PlayStation 5 news, Nintendo Switch,Sony's Playstation console is the brand's most successful console in many regions. (Image Source: Sony)

The PlayStation 5 might be getting a new internal boost in specifications, according to a new report. The PS5 is a console that has been met with a mixed opinion regarding the external design of the device. The gaming console features a large white tower, with its wing-tips and a contrasting black middle strip, and is certainly a step in a new direction for the company.

The exterior design of the PlayStation 5 seems to be the way forward for Sony as far as the device is concerned, but reports have suggested that the console might get a slight redesign internally in 2022 that might give it a slight performance boost. The new information has surfaced from Taiwan, where DigiTimes is citing various sources at suppliers that are in the long-drawn process of looking to swap their manufacturing over to a new design. We may get see a new change in the CPU in the near future, which could feature a newer version from AMD with a 6NM design, and offer a work-around to the ongoing semiconductor shortage.

There is still the issue of the company requiring semiconductors. Nonetheless, the change might be able to re-equip the supply chain enough to help the company cope, as is mentioned in an investors’ call a few weeks ago. The internal change might be something like what we have seen with the Nintendo Switch a couple of years ago with the gaming console getting a saw a small but noticeable, performance boost as a result. PlayStation users and fans alike will likely want to keep up to date if a similar change might be coming for the PlayStation 5 in the near future.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

apple event, apple event 2021, apple event april 2021, apple event live, apple event live stream, apple event 2021 live, apple event 2021, apple event 2021 today, apple spring loaded event, apple spring loaded event live, apple spring loaded event live update, ipad pro, ipad pro 2021, new ipad pro 2021 launch date, ipad pro 2021 launch imac design, new apple product
iPad Pro 2021 to iMac: Here’s everything Apple announced at the event

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 09: Latest News

Advertisement
x