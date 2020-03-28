The next Apple Watch could have Touch ID embedded in the digital crown

The extra security layer is something Apple Watch desperately needs. The extra security layer is something Apple Watch desperately needs.

Apple’s forthcoming Apple Watch Series 6 may include a number of new features including Touch ID, reports The Verifier. The report suggests that fingerprint biometrics could be added to either the digital crown or under the screen.

Although Apple Watch remains a popular device, it lacks features like a built-in camera and fingerprint biometrics. Right now, the only way to secure your Apple Watch is to put a passcode. That could about to change once the new Apple Watch launches later this year.

The extra security layer is something Apple Watch desperately needs. Earlier this year, Patently Apple spotted a new patent which shows that Apple is planning to add a fingerprint Touch ID to the Apple Watch. The authentication would happen via the digital crown on the side of Apple’s smartwatch.

With Apple rumoured to be working on a new feature that turns Apple Watch into a carkey, it makes sense to have an extra layer of security on the watch. It’s said that BMW will be the first automaker to support “CarKey” when the feature rolls out. The new “CarKey” feature will be a part of iOS 14, which will be announced at Apple’s WWDC.

The report also suggests that Apple is planning to add the ability to track sleep tracking and blood oxygen detection to watchOS 7 operating system, which is expected to be announced in June. Apple is also rumoured to add more battery life and broad support for LTE and WiFi 6 in the Apple Watch Series 6.

Apple is yet to publicly confirm the new Apple Watch Series 6, and expect an announcement at the September event later this year.

