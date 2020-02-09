The next Apple TV may arrive with faster processor, but will you buy one?

The launch of the new Apple TV has been long anticipated. The launch of the new Apple TV has been long anticipated.

You might not have to wait too long for the next-generation Apple TV streaming box. The tvOS 13.4 beta code, according to 9to5Mac, hints at a new Apple TV model number with the code-name “T1125”. The software suggests that the next Apple TV will be based on the same architecture used in the A12 and A13 Bionic chipsets.

The A12 chipset powers the iPhone XR and iPhone XS, while the newest iPhone 11 series is powered by the A13 Bionic chipset. The current-generation Apple TV 4K, in contrast, is powered by the A10X Fusion chipset. Sure, the existing Apple TV is powerful, but an A12 or A13 Bionic chipset would give Apple’s streaming box a nice performance bump.

The launch of the new Apple TV has been long anticipated. The Cupertino company hasn’t updated the Apple TV for long. The Apple TV 4K made its debut in 2017, so the next-generation Apple TV is long overdue.

Many analysts believe Apple will launch a new Apple TV model in 2020. And it makes a lot of sense for Apple to bring the latest-generation Apple TV in the market.

Apple is one of the few tech companies that is heavily focusing on services. Over the past few months, Apple has launched two high-profile services: Apple TV+ and Apple Arcade. Apple TV+ is a video streaming service, while Apple Arcade is a subscription-based video game service.

At the moment, Apple TV 4K can very much handle Apple Arcade games and Apple TV+. However, this model could face issues while running more advanced Apple TV games in the future. Having a bit more powerful model would allow Apple to turn the Apple TV into a sort of gaming console, meaning the company could target a whole new user base.

Apple hasn’t had much success with the Apple TV box. Higher selling price and competition from cheaper offerings from Roku, Amazon, and Google could be the reason why the Apple TV hasn’t become a category leader as the iPhone or iPad.

It’s unclear when Apple plans to launch the new Apple TV model in the market. However, the launch could take place in March. It’s being said that Apple is expected to hold an event towards the end of March that will see a number of new products, including the iPhone 9, AirTags, new iPad Pros, and a pair of premium over-ear headphones.

