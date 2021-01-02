The best apps and microphones to record vocals at home

Smartphones are with us everywhere we go and almost all smartphones come with a built-in microphone for recording audio on the go. The quality of these recordings though is most times not fit for professional use and more often than not the audio catches a lot of background noise. Users can capture great audio from their phones by using various recording apps, and for the best results, it is best to invest in a portable microphone.

Apps for recording audio on Android, iOS

The Dolby Move app measures the background noise while recording and wipes out any unwanted sounds( image source: Dolby Move) The Dolby Move app measures the background noise while recording and wipes out any unwanted sounds( image source: Dolby Move)

Dolby Move

This app is free to download on Android and iOS devices and features noise reduction to improve sound quality. The app measures the background noise, while recording and wipes out any unwanted sounds. The app comes with compression and pro-limiting features that optimise the volume to preserve the sonic mix and dynamics of the recorded vocals.

The app offers dynamic EQ settings that automatically adapt to the music, and helps in creating a stereo mix of the sound. The app also allows custom styles, which allow the user to change the audio dynamics such as enhancing bass as well as boosting the treble. The audio can be shared to Facebook, Soundcloud, Instagram and more.

Titanium Recorder

This powerful voice recording app allows the user to adjust the sample rate, bit rate, and gain before recording. Users can try a short test recording and re-listen and change the settings as required. The app is available on Android, but the free version comes with ads.

ASR Voice Recorder

It is an easy to use voice recorder that offers recording into popular formats like MP3, FLAC, WAV, OGG, and M4A.The pro version of the app offers cloud upload integration with Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive, Box, Yandex Disk, FTP, WebDav, Auto Email and more. The free version of the app allows the user to record via Bluetooth microphones. The app is available on Android.

Voice Record Pro

The iOS app allows the user to adjust the sample rate, gain, bit rate, and encode quality. The user can adjust the settings as per the environment and can use trial and error to decipher what works best.

There are 2 types of mics that are widely used for recording audio using smartphones:

1. Lavalier microphones

Lavalier microphones are also known as lapel mics. They are portable, compact, wired microphones that are widely used in filmmaking and broadcasting. Lav mics are ideal for recording dialogue as they are discreet and easy to handle.

2. Shotgun microphone

Shotgun microphones are more directional than a typical cardioid or super-cardioid microphone. Shotgun mics reject unwanted sounds coming at the microphone from the sides and picks up clear sound from the source depending on where the microphone is pointed. Shotgun mics are used to capture sound from a distance.

Best microphone under Rs 5,000 for recording vocals

Boya BYM1 Omnidirectional Lavalier Microphone

The Boya BYM1 usually costs around Rs 800 and is one of the best lav mics that users can buy under Rs 1,000. The omnidirectional microphone offers great audio recording capabilities and comes with a 20 feet cable which is great for recording audio while capturing video, without the need of standing too close to the camera. The mic can be connected to a smartphone using a 3.5 mm jack.

The Rode lavalier go is a high-quality Lavalier microphone that is made specially to record high quality audio on smartphones(image source: Amazon) The Rode lavalier go is a high-quality Lavalier microphone that is made specially to record high quality audio on smartphones(image source: Amazon)

Rode Lavalier Go

The Rode lavalier go is a high-quality Lavalier microphone that is made specially to record high-quality audio on smartphones. It is an omnidirectional microphone. It comes with a 4.5 mm wide diaphragm inside the microphone that captures crystal clear audio. It is included with a windshield that can reduce the ‘P’s, ’T’s, and ’S’ sounds while talking. The microphone can be purchased from Amazon at Rs 5,999

Best microphone under Rs 10,000 for recording vocals

The AKG Lyra Ultra-HD is a USB type C microphone and features 4 modes (image source: Amazon) The AKG Lyra Ultra-HD is a USB type C microphone and features 4 modes (image source: Amazon)

AKG Lyra Ultra-HD

The AKG Lyra Ultra-HD is a USB type C microphone. The mic features gain control and a mode selector. Gain control can be used to adjust the gain so that the user can control the volume of the sound to be recorded. The four-mode selector is another thing that sets this microphone apart from others.

The front only mode is useful for talking on YouTube and doing podcasts. The front and back sides are used to capture two people on an interview from both the sides of the microphone. The tight stereo can be used for singing and wide stereo for recording instruments with a wide soundstage. The microphone can be purchased from Amazon at Rs 8,999.

Varun Krishan is an intern with the indianexpress.com