Thanks to AirPods, Apple dominated truly wireless earbuds market in India last year

Despite being sold for a premium, Apple AirPods are the number one truly wireless earbuds in the Indian market. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express) Despite being sold for a premium, Apple AirPods are the number one truly wireless earbuds in the Indian market. (Image credit: Nandagopal Rajan/Indian Express)

Apple’s AirPods were the best selling truly wireless earbuds in India in 2019, according to a new report from Counterpoint research. Apple claimed 27 per cent of the truly wireless hearables segment in India last year, while Noise placed in second and JBL landed in a close third.

The hearable segment is seen as the most lucrative market for any tech company. And Apple, under CEO Tim Cook, has emerged as the leader in the truly wireless earbuds segment. According to unconfirmed estimates, Apple may have sold $6 billion worth of AirPods in 2019. Bernstein analyst Toni Sacconaghi estimates Apple could sell as many as 85 million AirPods units in 2020, generating about $15 billion in revenue.

Apple AirPods, first released in 2016, have become a part of popular culture. They are extremely popular, not just in India but in every part of the world. Last year, Apple launched the second-generation of the popular earbuds in the market. The new version of AirPods supports a new H1 chip and longer battery life.

Apple now commands a 27 per cent market share in the truly wireless earbuds segment in India. Apple now commands a 27 per cent market share in the truly wireless earbuds segment in India.

The new AirPods also support “Hey Siri” which means users can talk to Siri by simply speaking to Siri without needing to tap on the AirPods. The second-generation AirPods cost Rs 18,990 with wireless charging, or Rs 14,900 without it. Apple also sells the AirPods Pro for Rs 24,900. They feature noise cancellation, sweat resistance and an all-new design.

Realme Buds Air were the second best selling truly wireless earbuds in India last year Realme Buds Air were the second best selling truly wireless earbuds in India last year

As AirPods have seen a spike in popularity, new players have jumped into the true wireless earbuds segment, including Noise, Samsung, and Realme. The latter brand is the latest entrant in the hearables segment. Realme Buds, which cost Rs 3999, are Realme’s answer to the AirPods 2. As per Counterpoint, Realme is the fifth-largest brand in the truly wireless earbuds segment in India.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd