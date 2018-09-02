Tesla Wireless Charger launched for iPhones, Android devices

Tesla’s new Wireless Charger is compatible with iPhones and Android devices. Tesla’s new Wireless Charger is compatible with iPhones and Android devices.

Tesla has launched the ‘Wireless Charger’, a wireless charging pad that is compatible with Android phones as well as iPhones. First spotted by 9to5Mac, the charger was seen on the Tesla website, priced at $65 (Rs 4,615 approx.). While the listing was removed at the time of writing, Tesla has claimed that its new Wireless Charger is compatible to those phones which has Qi certification for wireless charging.

As per Tesla, the Wireless Charger comes with the same design build that is used in other energy products, like the Powerwall. This portable charger comes with a battery capacity of 6000mAh, and is compatible for both wireless and wired charging. While the Wireless Charger’s wireless capabilities are limited to 5W, users can consider wired charging over a power limit of 7.5W. The wired charging options include a type-C USB port, and a type-A USB port, capable of supporting Tesla Wireless Charger’s highest power capacity. This port would also be needed to charge the device, that can be done via any regular USB port. This device will be available in Black and White colour options.

Also read: Elon Musk aims for $25,000 Tesla car for the masses

The product is not the first from Tesla as a charging option for smartphones. Last year, the electric car maker had launched the Tesla PowerBank, which has been priced at $45 (Rs 3,195 approx.). With a 3350mAh battery capability, this power bank comes with chords on either side for charging. one of these houses an Apple lightning port, while the other harbours a USB port for Android device charging. This version is available in a black body, with red borders.

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd