Tech News June 8: Affordable OnePlus TV coming, OnePus Z launch date, Mi Notebook details

Tech News June 8: With lockdown relaxing a bit day by day and life coming back to normal tech companies are bringing news products every other day for the consumers. Now that e-commerce giants can sell both essential and non-essential products it all makes sense to launch new devices and showcase new technology to the consumers. Samsung, OnePlus, Vivo and many other technology companies have launched new products today. Here’s a quick look at every important thing that happened in the world of technology today.

Affordable OnePlus TV coming to India

OnePlus entered the smart TV space last year with two premium TVs. The company on Monday announced that it is said to bring an affordable smart TV in the country on July 2. OnePlus CEO Pete Lau said that even though the price of the upcoming OnePlus TV will be affordable it will pack premium features. Read more about the upcoming OnePlus TV here.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite launched in India

Samsung just launched the Galaxy Tab S6 Lite, the affordable version of its flagship Galaxy Tab S6 tablet, in India today on June 8, 2020. The device is now available to pre-order at Amazon India website. The 64GB WiFi-only model is priced at Rs 27,999 and the 64GB LTE model is priced at Rs 31,999. Amazon also lists that this product will be released on June 17, 2020.

The Samsung Galaxy Tab S6 Lite is powered by the Samsung’s own Exynos 9611 octa-core processor paired with 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage. It features an 8MP primary camera and a 5MP front-facing camera. The tablet sports a 10.4-inch display with 2000×1200 pixels resolution, runs Android 10 operating system, and backed by 7040mAh battery.

OnePlus Z India launch, price leaked

OnePlus Z has been the talk of the town for many many months now. A new report coming from Android Authority now suggests that the OnePlus Z launch is nearing in fact it could happen as early as July 10. The company has confirmed to launch new affordable OnePlus TV on July 2 in India. A latest survey suggests that the OnePlus Z will come with a price starting at Rs 24,990 for the base 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage. The Geekbench listing reveals that there will be a 12GB RAM model as well.

Xiaomi Mi Notebook more details revealed

Xiaomi announced that it will launch the Mi Notebook, its first-ever laptop in India, on June 11, 2020. Multiple reports have pointed out that the upcoming Xiaomi laptop will be a rebranded RedmiBook 13 that was launched in China in December last year. This is a brand new Mi Notebook laptop that the company is set to launch this week. It’s a global debut. In some of the latest teasers the company claims that the upcoming Mi Notebook will be powerful and sleek.

Vivo Y50 launched in India

The Vivo Y50 has been priced at Rs 17,990 for the sole model of 8GB RAM and 128GB storage. The Vivo Y50 was first unveiled in April in Cambodia for $249 (around Rs 19,000). The device features 6.53-inch Full HD+ display with hole-punch, Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor, 13MP+8MP+2MP+2MP quad-rear camera setup, 16MP selfie camera, and 5,000mAh battery.

HARMAN launches new audio products in India

HARMAN launches Infinity Sonic B200 Soundbar with deep bass and all-new headphones Glide 510 in India today. The headphones are said to offer 72 hours of playtime and both products will be exclusively available on Amazon and http://www.Harmanaudio.in, the company has confirmed. As far as the pricing are concerned, Infinity Sonic B200 is priced at Rs 17999 but will available at a special launch price of Rs 7299, Infinity Glide 510 is priced at Rs 3999 but available at a special launch price of Rs 1699.

Oppo Find X2 series India launch date

Oppo Find X2 series is confirmed to launch in India on June 17 that includes the Find X2 and the Find X2 Pro and Find X2 Lite. It is going to be an online launch event which will begin at 4pm IST on the said day. To recollect, the Oppo Find X2 series launched in Europe in the month of March. The Oppo Find X2 and Find X2 Pro offers 120Hz Ultra Vision display and are powered by the Snapdragon 865 processor. The phones also include triple rear camera setup, 32MP front camera, and more top-notch specifications.

TCL launches new 4K Android TV

TCL launched a new smart TV in India on Monday called TCL P715 smart TV. The smart TV starts at Rs 39,990 for the base model and the price goes up to Rs 99,990. The TCL TV comes in five variants — 43-inch, 75-inch, 65-inch, 55-inch, and 50-inch. The all-new TCL P715 smart TV comes with support for 4K content with a UHD display, supports HDR content, and includes voice control with support for Google Assistant.

