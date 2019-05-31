Tech News of the day: Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, Garmin Instinct launched

Tech News, Gadget launches: Bose has launched the Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 in the US markets. The new headphones are a successor to the company’s QuietComfort 35 headphones II and come with a controllable noise cancellation feature. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 is priced at $399.95 (approximately Rs 27,913) and is available for pre-orders in the company’s US website.

Similarly, Garmin has introduced three new colours to its first ever lifestyle watch Garmin Instinct. The smartwatch, which is now available in Sunburst, Lakeside Blue and Sea Foam colour options, has been designed for the outdoor enthusiasts.

Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700

The new Bose Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 comes with Bluetooth up to a range of 33 feet (or 10 metres) and controllable noise cancelling feature. The headphone also comes with touch controls and are Bose AR-enabled. The company claims a battery life of up to 20 hours. In terms of charging, the new headphones can be quickly charged for 15 minutes and can provide up to 3.5 hours of battery life. While it takes up to 2.5 hours to completely charge the headphones.

Coming to the noise reduction features, the headphones utilise both active and passive noise reduction technologies. The company said that it uses a sophisticated proprietary electronics approach to active noise reduction by having microphones both inside and outside of the earcups. The system senses the sound in any environment and then measures, compares and reacts accordingly to produce an opposing cancellation signal. The passive noise reduction is achieved by the combination of the acoustic design and materials chosen for the earcups and cushions.

Garmin Instinct

Garmin has launched three more colors of its first ever lifestyle watch – Garmin Instinct. The smartwatch which has been designed for outdoor enthusiasts is now also available in Sunburst, Lakeside Blue and Sea Foam colour options.

Speaking of the features, Garmin Instinct is a strong and durable GPS-enabled watch that comes with a built-in 3-axis compass and barometric altimeter along with multiple global navigation satellite systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) support and wrist-based heart rate monitor.

The device comes in a fiber-reinforced polymer case and is thermal, shock and water resistant. The company claims that this case adds strength and durability to the smartwatch and the scratch-resistant display has a high contrast which can be seen under in bright sunlight.

The Garmin Instinct is available at a price of Rs 26,990 and is sold at the company’s brand stores in Delhi NCR and Bengaluru, Garmin’s authorized stores, Helios watch stores by Titan and online shopping portals such as the company’s online store, Paytm Mall and Amazon India.