Tech launches: Sennheiser HD 400 PRO studio, Lava Probuds N2, RAPOO Gaming Headset, more

We take a look at some tech launches this week. Sennheiser has launched its latest professional headphones, the Sennheiser HD 400 PRO studio, in India. Users looking to buy a new pair of neckband-style earphones can have a look at the Probuds N2 by Lava.

If you’re into gaming, RAPOO has launched its latest gaming-centric headphones at a budget-friendly price. Users looking to expand the storage on their laptops and PCs can check out the Western Digital WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD which comes in different storage options. Here is everything you should know about the latest product launches in the world of tech.

Sennheiser HD 400 PRO studio: Specifications, price

Sennheiser has launched its latest professional headphones, the Sennheiser HD 400 PRO studio which is meant for mixing and mastering music. The headphones can be used by singers, rappers, cover singers, and other artists to monitor sound while mixing audio.

The HD 400 PRO weighs in at 240g and features a wide frequency response of 6 to 38,000 hertz. Additionally, it comes with 120-ohm transducers and the distortion is said to be below 0.05 per cent This will allow artists to listen to the minute details in their music while mixing.

The device comes with a 3-meter coiled cable and a 1.8-meter straight cable. It comes with support for 3.5mm jack plug for portable sources. Artists will be able to connect the headphones to their audio interface by using the 6.3 mm (1/4”) adapter as well.

Lava Probuds N2: Specifications, price

Lava has launched its latest neckband style earphones; the Probuds N2. The Probuds N2 comes with 10mm dynamic drivers and supports Bluetooth v5.0 for connectivity. The device weighs 25 grams and packs a 110mAh battery which is said to offer a battery life of up to 12 hours on a single charge.

The device comes with IPX4 rating for improved water and sweat resistance. The Probuds N2 will be available in black and teal colour options and is priced at Rs 1,199. Interested cutsomers will be able to purchase the headphones via Lava e-store, Amazon, Flipkart, and the company’s 100K+ PAN India stores.

RAPOO VH710 Gaming Headset: Specifications, price

RAPOO has launched its latest VH710 gaming-centric headphones, which is said to offer a virtual 7.1-channel surround sound environment.

The device features 50mm drivers and comes with an ENC microphone with de-noising functions for improved performance for in-game chats, and for taking calls.

The headset also comes with RGB backlight LEDs which can be used to personalise your ambience while gaming.

The RAPOO VH710 Gaming Headset is priced at Rs 3,999. Interested buyers will be able to purchase the same via online and offline stores.

Western Digital WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD: Specifications, price

Western Digital has released its WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD in different variants starting from 250GB to 1TB. Users will be able to make use of the same, to expand the storage on their laptops and PCs.

The device will offer read speeds up to 3,500MB/s. The WD Blue SN570 NVMe SSD can now be purchased via select retail stores and Amazon at Rs 3,899.

The company is offering a one-month membership to Adobe Creative Cloud, which will get users access to apps and services such as Adobe Photoshop, Illustrator, Lightroom, Premiere Pro, and InDesign.