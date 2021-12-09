Tech launches: pTron Bassbuds Tango, Instax Mini 11 BTS Butter version, Daiwa UHD Smart TV, more

We take a look at some tech launches this week. Fujifilm has launched its latest instant camera; the Instax Mini 11 BTS Butter version in collaboration with Pop band BTS. Users looking to buy a new pair of earphones can have a look at the pTron Bassbuds Tango. Philips has launched its Motion Sensing T-Bulb in India.

pTron Bassbuds Tango

pTron has launched its latest TWS earphones in India, the pTron TWS Bassbuds Tango. The TWS earbuds are said to pack 32-bit DSP processor FPU and come with support for AAC audio codec for Hi-Fi audio.

The Bassbuds Tango packs 13mm drivers that are said to be bass boosted. The earbuds also feature smart touch control that will allow users to perform various functions such as choosing between music and dedicated movie mode, controlling music/calls, and more.

Additionally, the earbuds are IPX4 certified for improved sweat and water resistance. The device comes with a 400mAh charging case which is said to offer 20 Hours of total playback.

The pTron Bassbuds Tango TWS earbuds are priced at Rs 1299 and will be available via Amazon in two colour variants – Active Black and Stone White.

Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 BTS Butter version

Fujifilm has partnered with popular Pop boy band BTS to launch its latest instant camera; the Instax Mini 11 BTS Butter version. The Instax Mini 11 BTS Butter version’s design is said to have been inspired by BTS.

The camera comes with an automatic exposure function which is said to sense the level of ambient light when the shutter button is pressed and optimize the shutter speed and flash, as per conditions. The device also has a selfie Mode function.

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 11 BTS Butter version instant camera is priced at Rs 9,999. Users will be able to get their hands on the Mini film BTS Butter version at Rs 699. The camera is expected to be available for purchase in mid-December via Amazon and http://www.Instax.in. Users will be able to pre-book the device from December 10-16.

Philips Motion Sensing T-Bulb

Signify has launched its Philips Motion Sensing T-Bulb in India. The bulb is said to come with an inbuilt motion sensor, which allows it to automatically turn on upon detecting motion within a 6-meter radius. The light packs 12W of power and is said to offer a peak brightness of 1100 Lumens.

The company says that the device comes with a feature that first dims the bulb to Eco-mode after 2 minutes of inactivity and then switches off completely after another 3 minutes of inactivity.

The Philips Motion Sensing T-Bulb is priced at Rs 1,399 and will be available across all small and large format retail stores and e-commerce platforms.

Daiwa UHD Smart TV

Daiwa has launched its latest range of UHD Smart TVs in India. The UHD Smart TVs are powered by webOS TV in India and come with support for ThinQ AI Voice assistance.

The company is offering the TV in two size variants which include a 43-inch model and a 55-inch variant priced at Rs 34,999 and 49,999 respectively. The company has confirmed that the device is now available at leading retail stores in India.

Both the Smart TVs are said to be powered by the ARM CA55 1.1 GHz Quad-core processor and come with 1.5 GB RAM and 8GB internal storage.

The TV comes with support for popular streaming platforms such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar, Spotify, and more.

The 4K UHD Smart TV is said to offer a screen-to-body ratio of 96% and packs 20W speakers with Dolby Audio certification for a surround sound experience. The TV also comes with support for MEMC (Motion Estimation and Motion Compensation) technology.