Tech launches of the week: Skullycandy Vert wireless earbuds at Rs 4,999

Skullcandy has announced the launch of its wireless earbuds in India, called Vert at a price of Rs 4,999. These are built for adventure enthusiasts, according to the company.

Skullcandy has announced the launch of its wireless earbuds in India, called Vert at a price of Rs 4,999. These are built for adventure enthusiasts with sport-specific features and the company claims they can also handle heat, dirt and anything else. The wireless earbuds are geared towards cyclists, hikers.

The Skullcandy Vert wireless earbuds have a clip-anywhere design and are connected with wires. The Vert earbuds rely on a Bluetooth-powered dial. This can be clipped to any gear, which will be useful for those going hiking or cycling.

The single-button dial-face is also glove-friendly and lets consumers call, track, and control volume as well. It also come with a built-in Tile tracker and the ability to activate a device’s native voice assistant. Skullcandy says the earbuds can fit comfortably under helmets and feature a ‘Stay Aware’ design as well to allow ambient background noise. This is to keep cyclists safe.

The wireless earbuds are also IPX4-rated for sweat and water resistance. Skullcandy is claiming these come with 12 hours of battery life, and Rapid Charge technology, which provides two hours of battery life with a 10-minute charge.

